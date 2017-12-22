Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Close

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

A settlement that lived up to low expectations
 Menu 

Top stories

  • pause slideshow

Latest

More

Finance Settlement 2018-19

PA Consulting Digital Barometer

pa logo2

Rob Mettler, director of digital business, PA Consulting

Realising your digital ambition: The time is nowSubscription

21 November, 2017

Rob Mettler introduces PA Consulting’s digital barometer

Opinion

Michael Sargood, communications & media relations advisor, Southend-on-Sea BC

Southend-on-Sea: Comms teams stand to gain from apprenticeshipsSubscription

21 December, 2017 By

Robin Hambleton, emeritus professor of city leadership, University of the West of England and Director of Urban Answers

Robin Hambleton: How US local government resists TrumpSubscription

20 December, 2017 By

Paul Najsarek, head of paid service, Harrow LBC

Paul Najsarek: let’s not forget the environment in our drive for growthSubscription

19 December, 2017 By

Dick Sorabji, corporate director for policy and public affairs, London Councils

Dick Sorabji: Government must avert children’s services disasterSubscription

18 December, 2017 By

LGC View

Nick Golding

A settlement that lived up to low expectationsSubscription

19 December, 2017 By

Commentary on local government finance settlement 2018-19

More