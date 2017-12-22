Your browser is no longer supported

- Previous
Funding public health by business rates a ‘double-edged sword’
Redistribution will be needed to help poorer areas with higher health inequalities, says Association of Directors of Public Health chief
A settlement that lived up to low expectations
Commentary on local government finance settlement 2018-19
Settlement: council tax 1% branded inadequate
Leading local government figures have criticised the communities secretary’s decision to allow councils to raise council tax by a further 1% without a referendum in 2018-19, claiming it fails to address long-term funding pressures.
Settlement: extra 1% on council tax and 75% business rates retention
Councils will be able to raise council tax by a further 1% next year while the sector will retain 75% of business rates by 2020-21, the communities secretary has announced.
Piali Das Gupta: Finance settlement won’t provide stability
The 2010 spending review was my introduction to the arcane world of local government finance, under the patient tutelage of the brilliant and much-missed Stephen Jones.
Finance settlement preview: what to watch out for
Rob Mettler introduces PA Consulting’s digital barometer
LGC View
