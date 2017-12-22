Your browser is no longer supported

Funding public health by business rates a ‘double-edged sword’ Redistribution will be needed to help poorer areas with higher health inequalities, says Association of Directors of Public Health chief

Settlement: council tax 1% branded inadequate Leading local government figures have criticised the communities secretary’s decision to allow councils to raise council tax by a further 1% without a referendum in 2018-19, claiming it fails to address long-term funding pressures.

Settlement: extra 1% on council tax and 75% business rates retention Councils will be able to raise council tax by a further 1% next year while the sector will retain 75% of business rates by 2020-21, the communities secretary has announced.