LGC Events: Future Places

Bridging the gap between ambition and delivery. Book Now
New for 2019 will be LGC Future Places, held in May. This event will bring together public and private sector colleagues responsible for planning, regeneration and development, to navigate the challenges of creating prosperous, healthy and vibrant communities.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.