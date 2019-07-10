Brokenshire: We're not trying to re-establish the Audit Commission

The forthcoming review of local government audit is not intended to lead to a change in the relationship between councils and central government, communities secretary James Brokenshire has told LGC.

Today at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy conference Mr Brokenshire announced that former Cipfa president Sir Tony Redmond will chair the review of the current arrangements, established under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014, with recommendations expected in December 2019.

This follows his speech to the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth last week when he said the next Conservative leader would need to ”look afresh at the entire ecosystem underpinning local government” and that central government ”could and should do more to identify and support struggling councils earlier to prevent failure and protect residents”.

Asked by LGC today whether the audit review could lead to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government having effective oversight of local government, he said: “It is more that we need to review the 2014 act and the audit functions within it.

“Now is the right time to do that. It is not to change that relationship [between local government and MHCLG].”

Referring to his previous calls for a green paper on local government, Mr Brokenshire added: “There is a broader piece of work on having that conversation on that relationship between what we all do and how we may be able to devolve power more and what the empowerment of local government looks like.

“Ultimately that has to be around transparency. That has to be around the issues of having good audit structures and therefore confidence in the numbers being produced and the way people are presenting it.”

When asked following his speech whether in the context of the review it was wrong to abolish the Audit Commission in the 2014 act, Mr Brokenshire, whose late father was a director of the body in its early years, said the commission was “a structure and system of its time”.

He added: “We do need to, yes, look at how improve [the current audit system]. How we can look at good governance, share good practice and the mechanisms for doing that?

“I’m not trying to send a message today that we want to re-establish the Audit Commission.”

During his appearance at Cipfa today Mr Brokenshire was made an honorary member of the institute for his role in lifting the housing revenue account borrowing cap and his “family connection to public finance and Cipfa”.

In an recent interview with LGC Mr Brokenshire said his father had started working for the old Restormel BC in Cornwall as a junior clerk, before getting his Cipfa qualifications and going on to become a chief executive.

“It transformed his life and by extension transformed my life and my opportunities. I suppose that sticks with me as to my passion for local government, what it can do,” he said.