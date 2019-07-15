Case study: Wakefield won £19m from bids

In the last year (June 2018- June 2019) Wakefield MDC has submitted 12 applications in response to opportunities published by Government departments. Seven of these were successful, resulting in almost £19m being secured from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, NHS, Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and the Home Office.

Tom Stannard, Wakefield’s corporate director of economic growth and regeneration, explained that the council tracks potential funding announcements through policy and budget announcements and has developed cross-department working practices, so that “the right people come together when required to respond to an opportunity”.

“This, and a policy of targeting resources on opportunities that clearly meet our strategic priorities, as well as a strong record in working in partnership with other councils across the region, has ensured that we have consistently secured funding for the district,” he said.

Mr Stannard admitted that it is “disappointing” when applications are unsuccessful. “However, in such a strong competitive environment it is impossible to secure funding every time,” he added.

“The benefits of government funding are that the opportunities are often targeted at key local priorities. It also provides a unique opportunity for civil servants and council officers to develop relationships and for the monitoring and evaluation of projects to be fed directly back to government. The challenge is that there is usually a number of opportunities announced at year end to address budget underspends, but that projects need to be delivered before the end of the year.

“Continuing bi-lateral bid processes between and often within government departments is highly inefficient and strengthens the argument for proper devolution of funding in support of economic growth.”