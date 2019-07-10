Former Cipfa president to lead government's audit review

A former president of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy is to chair the government’s review of local government audit, communities secretary James Brokenshire has announced.

Mr Brokenshire revealed plans for a review of audit at the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth last week.

Speaking at Cipfa’s annual conference in Birmingham today he said a report into local government audits was necessary, because poorly executed audits led to “potentially far-reaching consequences”.

He said the review would be conducted by Sir Tony Redmond who was Cipfa president in 2012 and has held senior finance roles at Liverpool City Council, Wigan and Knowsley MBCs as well as a stint as chief executive of Harrow LBC.

The review follows the introduction of the Local Audit and Accountability Act in 2014, which sets out the framework within which local authorities conduct financial audits.

The act followed the government’s decision to close its auditing body, the Audit Commission, in 2010 as a cost-saving measure.

The review will look at how councils publish their annual accounts and if their financial reporting systems are sufficiently transparent.

Announcing the review, Mr Brokenshire said a robust local audit system was “absolutely pivotal to work on oversight, not just because it reinforces confidence in financial reporting but because it reinforces service delivery and, ultimately, our faith in local democracy.

“There are potentially far-reaching consequences when audits aren’t carried out properly and fail to detect significant problems.”

Sir Tony, who was also chief executive of the Commission for Local Administration in England, is expected to explore to whether auditors are using their reporting powers correctly, and if councils are following recommendations to improve financial management of their accounts.

He will investigate if the financial savings the government hoped the act would deliver have been realised, and if there is an expectation gap between what taxpayers believe an audit will deliver, and what it can actually do.

The review will also consider if the audit market is now more accessible and if there has been an increase in audit providers.

Last month, LGC reported that almost 20 local authorities were facing delays of up to three months in the auditing of their accounts due to a staff shortage at their audit firm EY.

At the time, auditor Grant Thornton’s head of local government Paul Dossett told LGC all audit firms were finding recruitment and retention of staff difficult.

The government expects Redmond to deliver initial recommendations in December 2019, with a final report published in March 2020.

Local Government in England is responsible for 22% of total UK public sector expenditure.