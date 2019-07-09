Inner London boroughs back fair funding delay

Inner London boroughs are calling on the government to announce a delay to the fair funding review and confirm an increase to funding for 2020-21 in line with inflation.

Under current government plans, reforms to the way funding is distributed between councils are due to be introduced next April alongside an increase in the proportion of business rates local government retains from 50% to 75%. This was set to follow the government’s spending review review which would set the quantum of funding available the sector.

However, last month chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss admitted the review was unlikely to go ahead in time for the next financial year.

Central London Forward, which represents 12 inner London boroughs, has today echoed calls for a delay from the District Councils Network and the Chartered Institute for Public Finance & Accountancy.

Richard Watts (Lab), Central London Forward chair and leader of Islington LBC, said: “We want to work with government to make sure that local services are sustainable in the long term and this should not be rushed through by a new government.

“We are calling on government to delay the Fair Funding Review and use that time to work with us and local authorities across the country to create a truly fair and sustainable funding system for local government.”

Central London Forward is instead seeking a one-year spending statement based on current levels of funding plus inflation as well as an additional sum to recognise increases in demand for services such as adult social care.

Speaking to LGC Cllr Watts, who is also chair of the Local Government Association’s resources board, stressed this was not the LGA’s position, although he said there was a “strongly held view” that fair funding could not go ahead without the spending review.

The new system proposed by the fair funding review will involve a foundation formula and seven service specific formulae, such as for adult social care and children’s services. So far there has only been a consultation on the principles of the foundation formula.

Cllr Watts said once “exemplifications” of what the new formulas would mean for individual councils were published, this would raise lots of issues.

“We need to have the opportunity to work through all the issues otherwise it’s not going to stick,” he said.

Inner London boroughs and district councils are expected to lose out the most under the new funding system. One study suggested London could lose up to £500m under the reforms, with much of this concentrated in central London.

Challenged by LGC that this was behind Central London Forward’s call for a delay, Cllr Watts said: “If the review is going to be fair it will reflect the massive level of need in inner London boroughs.”

He said this should include the “enormous need” created by residents from elsewhere who work in central London.

“What CLF boroughs want is a recognition that it’s better to get it right than to rush it and given it’s quite clear now that it’s unlikely a spending review happens in the autumn because of the delay to Brexit and the change in prime minister we can’t enact the fair funding review,” he said.

Central London Forward (CLF) is a strategic partnership for Central London covering the local authorities of Camden, the City of London, Hackney, Haringey, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth and Westminster.