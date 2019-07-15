Martin Reeves: 'Ministers should not be this involved in minutiae'

“Too much of the money that Whitehall hands to local government is ring-fenced, meaning it is tied to specifically prescribed diktat from central government and councils are denied the freedom to make their own decisions as to the correct spending balance between various local projects or services.”

That statement was made 10 years ago by the Conservative Party in its de-centralisation green paper, Control Shift: returning power to local communities.

Fast forward a decade and we are now witnessing a proliferation of special-purpose funding pots.

This is despite the fact the 2015 Conservative manifesto said the party would seek to “further reduce ring-fencing and remove Whitehall burdens to give councils more flexibility to support local services”.

Since then the Government has become bogged down with Brexit, while the timing ramifications of the Conservative leadership contest cast serious doubt over whether the three-year Spending Review will go ahead this autumn as planned. If it does not, then there is a real risk the sector will be end up being subjected to more of the same rather than the fundamental reform of local government finances that we need.

As difficult as it may be in the undoubtedly challenging circumstances ministers and Whitehall civil servants find themselves in, they must acknowledge the wisdom of ‘Control Shift’ and move away from this reliance on short-term funding pots as a mechanism to address specific issues. These often arrive without much warning, almost always involve overly complicated application processes and reporting procedures, and regularly come with various strings attached to the way in which the money can be spent. There is rarely any nuance as to the variance in the scale and nature of the issue from place to place, which inevitably means blanket, knee-jerk funding will not address this in the most effective and optimal way.

So there is no evidence I have seen to suggest this is the best way to use taxpayers’ money. Nor does it send the right message that Ministers are getting involved in the minutiae of how democratically accountable councillors choose to balance their local spending priorities, understanding well the demands, assets and challenges in their local communities.

In fact ‘topping up’ local government budgets with small pots of money can even prove to be counterproductive. While any additional funding is always welcome, councils are often expected to spend it in a short space of time which means the money tends to go on dealing with existing demand rather than reform – it is not spent as effectively and efficiently as it could have been if it had been properly planned.

Also, these funding pots are often linked to tackling complex, systemic issues such as knife crime, domestic violence, and homelessness. But by only providing money for a limited period of time we are at risk of doing more harm than good to the very people who need the most help if we then have to reduce or cease these interventions when the pot runs dry.

Had Government simply provided local government with the same amount of money as it has issued through one-off pots over the last decade then many council services would be in a far better place than they are. Indeed many of the standalone funding pots created are addressing problems that derive at least in part from the successive years of cuts.

Whatever happens in the next few months, Solace members are clear that the Government needs to sooner rather than later provide local government with a truly sustainable settlement not only for the next year but beyond. Solace has been consistently calling for some time now for sufficiency, certainty, flexibility and stability in the way local government is funded. It should also confirm the continuation of vital funding streams such as the successor to the Troubled Families Programme which, according to the Government’s own evaluation, has allowed councils to effectively coordinate and fund a range of services across a place to improve outcomes.

Whoever becomes the next prime minister it is within their and their government’s gift to not only reduce the number of smaller one-off funding pots it issues but to put local government on a far more stable footing and give councils the financial freedoms they need to deliver the locally nuanced balance of services that each of our communities deserve.

Martin Reeves, Solace spokesperson for Local Government Finance and Coventry City Council Chief Executive