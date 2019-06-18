Minister: sector can’t ‘have it both ways’ on fiscal devo

Local government minister Rishi Sunak has warned councils they would have to accept less redistribution if they want more tax raising powers.

Giving evidence to the Commons housing, communities and local government committee’s inquiry into local government finance and the 2019 spending review this morning, Mr Sunak said the sector could not “have it both ways” on ringfencing and local taxes.

Labour’s Helen Hayes asked him what would be done to ensure standards in public health once the ringfence on funding was removed.

Local government could not both criticise a ringfence and its absence, Mr Sunak said, though he conceded that with public health “you need a strong assurance framework to evaluate if local government does a good job and it’s right we have one of those in place and we are in conversations with the Department of Health”.

He took a similar line over the possibility of local taxes - such as a tourist tax - which he said could not both be given to councils as a power and then equalised across the country.

Mr Sunak said: “I’m more in favour of a system that is locally driven, but you must accept outcomes will be different in local areas even with some degree of equalisation.

“It’s all very well saying have a tourism tax but what do you do about areas that disproportionally benefit from that? If you take money away and give it to other areas it reduces the need to do it in the first place.

“There is an essential trade-off between local powers and equalisation, and you have to accept a lower degree of redistribution. If people are happy to move in that direction great, but they all want one half without the other.”

Mr Sunak told the committee the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government was still working to the assumption that there would be a public spending review this year, since that was the latest position announced by the Treasury.

He said that if the review was postponed he would be “open to conversations with local government” on the timing of the fair funding review.

He also ruled out any revaluation of council tax bands, telling MPs he was opposed to the idea even if it were designed to raise the same amount of money but better allocated according to the value of homes.

Asked by Labour MP Matt Western whether he would reform the “extremely regressive council tax”, Mr Sunak said: “I’m not interested in revaluing bands or introducing new rates, there is broad agreement it is a sensible hybrid of a property and personal tax.

“I do not accept it is ‘extremely regressive’ as there are schemes to help the vulnerable. It’s a property tax, so obviously it’s not progressive as income tax is.”

He also dismissed suggestions that the public would object to council tax being used to make up shortfalls in central government grant to councils, saying: “It’s all tax, central government money also comes from same taxpayers.”

Mr Western said residents would be “aggrieved by seeing fewer services locally but a significant increase in what they pay”.

The minister replied: “Imagine how much more aggrieved they would be if we revalued council tax.”

Tory MP Bob Blackman, former leader of Brent LBC, said the hundreds of thousands of homes built since the council tax valuation in 1992 had had to be “slotted in, and the whole system is outdated, we should revalue but with the proviso that revenue raised would be the same”.

Mr Sunak said: “I’m not in favour of revaluing because people might suddenly get a much bigger bill.”