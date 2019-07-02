Neil Amin-Smith: the fair funding trade-off isn't being discussed

As readers of this magazine will be well aware, over the last decade councils have faced unprecedented cuts to their funding and major reforms to their funding system.

Looking ahead, rising demands and costs could mean councils face even harder decisions about local services, despite the prospect of modest funding increases. And further reforms to the funding system could lead to significant shifts in funding around the country – especially in the long-term.

The wider public, however, could be forgiven for taking little notice of the profound choices facing us. The last few weeks have seen candidates to replace Ms May in Number 10 propose multi-billion tax cuts or unfunded increases to defence or education spending, suggesting there is money to spare. Government consultations on reform of council funding have so far treated it as a technical exercise rather than seeking to engage stakeholders in a discussion on the wider principles at stake.

In our latest report, English Council Funding: what’s happened and what’s next?, my colleagues and I argue that this needs to change. The questions that underly the decisions currently being taken speak to the very nature of what local government is for, and why it exists. There are two issues that particularly stand out.

First, are we willing to raise the additional revenues needed to meet rising costs and demands over coming decades?

As the graph below shows, adult social care currently accounts for just under 40% of the revenues that councils will, from next year, be almost wholly reliant on – council tax and 75% of business rates. However, rising demand for adult social care, as well as the increasing cost of providing it, means that in 15 years time this proportion could have risen to 60% (assuming councils increase council tax rates by 3% each year).

If nothing else changes, this could imply a reduction of around a third in the funding available for all the other services that councils provide. Many of these are services that have already experienced quite drastic cuts over the past decade – e.g. spending on Sure Start has fallen by more than 60%, and spending on planning and development and housing services has fallen by more than 50%.

The trade off, thus, is clear: either we will have to accept that councils will be able to do much less – substantially cutting back either social care provision or the provision of other services, or councils’ funding will have to be substantially increased.

The latter, however, can only be achieved through reducing central government funding for other spending areas, or by increasing the national tax burden – there are no easy solutions. But without active engagement with the question we will default to a situation where the services that councils provide are gradually eroded without any explicit decision having been taken to let that happen.

The second issue is how should we balance consistency in service provision across areas with greater local control and stronger growth incentives for councils?

Where the first issue relates to the overall amount of money available to councils, the second centres on how that money is allocated between councils. Over the past decade, a number of changes have been made to local government finance that have aimed at creating greater incentives for councils to grow their revenues and reduce their needs. Business rates retention is the centrepiece of this effort, but the introduction of the new homes bonus and the ending of the annual updating of needs assessments have been aimed at similar ends.

The flipside of these changes, however, is that they allow greater scope for divergences between councils in their ability to meet local needs. For example, councils that have experienced slower than average growth in their retained business rates revenues have seen a fall in their funding relative to other councils.

The scope for such divergences is set to increase from next year as the system moves from one of 50% to 75% retention. The precise calibration of this system could also have significant implications for the extent of divergences between areas that might result. Yet, despite this, the government has not put into the public domain any analysis of how great those divergences might end up being.

The lack of such analysis makes it very difficult for any stakeholders to initiate a serious conversation about what the balance between redistribution and incentives should be. Furthermore, the government continues to send out misleading signals regarding its own position. At the same time as instituting the changes of the past decade, shifting the balance away from redistribution in favour of providing greater incentives, it has set out new national standards for assessing eligibility for care, additional requirements for the services councils have to provide and set aside a growing pot of ring-fenced funding.

As well as muddying the waters, this inconsistency points to the fact that these are not easy decisions. The desire to ensure that people living in different areas have access to similar levels of service is one that will always come into conflict with attempts to provide councils with greater incentives, or to give them greater control over how they raise and spend revenues.

If only there were an obvious forum for these debates…

Whilst these are both difficult and complex questions, it is hard not to get the sense that an opportunity for engaging with them has been missed in the Fair Funding Review. Set to conclude later this year, the review is addressing how to allocate funding between councils, and how to calibrate the business rates retention system. So far, however, there has been little outward sign that serious thinking is being done about the two questions posed here. Both could have all too real implications over the years to come.

Neil Amin Smith, research economist, Institute for Fiscal Studies