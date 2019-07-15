Revealed: Whitehall’s £6.8bn ‘penny packets’

The number of one-off funding pots made available by the government has risen dramatically in the last two years, new data reveals, indicating that the Brexit-induced paralysis in Whitehall decision-making is making government ever more reliant on drip-feeding money to councils.

funding by year line graph Number of small funding pots by year (all sectors)

Exclusive new research by LGC and the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers has found that since 2010, more than £6.7bn has been made available to local government through parcels of funding attached to specific projects, each with their own particular objectives, timetable and requirements.

Of the 103 pots announced for local government, the majority came from three departments: 56 were from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government or its predecessor department, 14 from the Department for Education and nine from the Department for the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

As of 17 June, MHCLG had already announced 21 funding pots this year, worth a total of £2.4bn, of which more than half (£1.6bn) is the stronger towns fund announced specifically in response to the Brexit vote. The figure compares to 13 pots worth £391m in 2018, only one worth £0.45m in 2017 and six in 2016 worth £233m. The only other year in the period when MHCLG’s small pots hit double figures was 2015, the year of the last scheduled general election when there were ten worth £59m.

“The risk is that the money goes to councils that are simply good at writing bids,” Martin Wheatley, IfG

MHCLG declined to comment but LGC understands officials recognise it is an issue and ae considering commissioning research into the impact of one-off funding pots to inform the future approach to council funding.

Martin Reeves, Solace finance spokesperson and chief executive for Coventry City Council, said that government funding pots are often linked to tackling “complex, systemic issues” such as knife crime, domestic violence, and homelessness. “But by only providing money for a limited period of time we are at risk of doing more harm than good to the very people who need the most help if we then have to reduce or cease these interventions when the pot runs dry,” he added.

Our research revealed that at least 85 funds (82% of cases) required councils to bid competitively.

bidding timescales pie chart Bidding timescales for funds open to local government

In 31 instances, organisations were given just ten weeks or less to bid for the funding pot on offer. The shortest time given to bid was 11 days, for the digital innovation fund in 2018, and the longest, a fund to identify suitable sites for discounted homes, gave councils three years before the bidding deadline.

Slough BC’s service lead for housing, Colin Moone, told LGC the bidding process can be problematic. “Sometimes it takes a couple of months just to procure whatever service you’re looking to procure, so the problem is the decision-making around that pot of money and [knowing] when you can actually crank up the process to get a provider in to deliver whatever service it is that you want to deliver,” he said.

The research does not include one-off funding pots distributed to all councils that provide a particular service, such as social care, or large-scale infrastructure funds, meaning the scale of the challenge these one-off pots create for delivery of services and councils’ financial planning is likely to be even greater.

Much of the funding for infrastructure also comes from pots which local authorities have to bid for.

Peter Geraghty, chair of the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning & Transport (Adept)’s Planning, Housing & Regeneration Board, said: “It is time consuming and complex for authorities to submit bids, which if unsuccessful just diminish existing hard-pressed resources. This is exacerbated where there are numerous small or medium sized pots of funding requiring the submission of detailed bids.”

Various reports have called for reform of the single funding pots model in recent times. Lord Heseltine, in his 2012 report ‘No Stone Unturned in Pursuit of Growth’, noted the government allocating funding in “penny packets” and called on the government to “brigade the separate funding streams which support the building blocks of growth into a single funding pot for local areas”.

More recently, the Commons housing, communities and local government committee has been considering the issue of short term funding pots as part of its current inquiry into local government finance and the 2019 spending review. Its chair, Clive Betts (Lab), told LGC that while local government will always welcome increased funding, providing it in the form of “one-off ad-hoc grants” raises “significant issues”.

The average amount of cash in each pot available to local government from MHCLG was £84m. Since 2017, the largest pot for which councils could bid for a share of has been the £675m Future High Streets fund for councils to regenerate their town centres, and the smallest is the £450,000 litter innovation fund in 2017, for which each successful project received a maximum of £10,000.

Funds available to local government since 2010 Department Funds Value Average MHCLG 57 £4.8bn £84m DfE 14 £462m £33m DEFRA 9 £338m £38m DfT 5 £814m £163m Cabinet Office 4 £53m £13m DWP 3 £202m £67m Home Office 1 £5.45m £5m other 11 £117m £11m

In the case of the Future High Streets fund, which received more than 300 bids, consultancy businesses have been bought in to help councils draft their submissions, which could give these authorities an unfair advantage over more cash-strapped councils forced to do it alone. It was announced last week that only 51 bids would be taken forward to the next stage.

Institute for Government senior fellow Martin Wheatley said research currently being undertaken by the institute on how the government gets results from public spending has found the piecemeal distribution of funding is a “constant source of concern and complaints” for councils.

“There is a great deal of instability in what councils will end up with,” he said. “We have finance directors in councils telling us that when government tops up the numbers year on year, there is no certainty, so short-term instability in funding makes it difficult to plan in a way that gives value for money. Local authorities are then also having to rely on temps and agencies instead of permanent staff.”

One of the more controversial pots was a £9.75m grant fund announced in March for councils to clean up their high streets. An accompanying letter from MHCLG to council chiefs said the money must be spent by the end of the financial year - which was a little more than a week away – and warned that councils that didn’t use the cash could be frozen out of future funding decisions.

Adding fuel to the fire, the letter also recommended that councils use up to 10% of the £9.75m grant for “evaluation and completion of monitoring”, which one council chief executive described as “£975k being spent on bureaucracy accounting for it”.

Five smallest local government funds Fund Year Vaue Department Bidding Reason for fund Digital Deal 2013 £400,000 MHCLG yes Encouraging social housing tenants to get online Litter Innovation Fund 2017 £450,000 MHCLG Yes Tackle littering BIDs loan fund 2019 £500,000 MHCLG yes Helps businesses/local leaders set up business improvement districts Windrush generation commemoration fund 2018 £500,000 MHCLG yes To commemorate the Windrush generation Cities of Service UK 2014 £810,000 Cabinet Office yes Using volunteers to tackle city-wide challenges

Mr Wheatley also raised concerns about the reporting burden that the funding pots present.

“Local government are having to go through hoops to ask for relatively small amounts of money,” he added. “The risk is that the money goes to councils that are simply good at writing bids.”

Mr Wheatly differentiates between pots for one off special purpose funding, such as the £240m winter pressures grant that went to prop up social care budgets, and the competitive pots which council staff must spend time bidding for.

The former kind of pot is “symptomatic of broader problems”, said Mr Wheatley. “The 2015 spending review made unlikely assumptions about financial allocations, and these one-off funding pots are a sticking plaster for bigger problems as a result of that.

“It is a technique for giving the appearance that the government is doing something when they are not in a position to tackle the fundamental problems, because they are still consumed by Brexit.”

total pots bar graph Total small pots by sector

And on top of the £6.8bn of pots offered to local government, a further £2.4bn of funding pots were for education, mainly schools, and £784m was offered up to the voluntary sector.

The time it takes to bid drains much-needed resources in these sectors, too.

Kathy Evans, chief executive of the body of children’s charities Children England, said these “piecemeal funding pots” were a “costly and counterproductive way to spend taxpayers’ money”.

“Councils are a tier of democracy, not a service provider competing for national rewards. Public funds should be sustainably redistributed to councils so that they, not Whitehall, can determine how best to invest them by knowing and listening to local citizens and service users.”

Methodology

Information was collected from gov.uk websites. Our category ‘local government’ includes some funds that were open to combined authorities or LEPs. LGC did not include funds in the research that came under the remit of ‘statutory duty’ or large-scale infrastructure funds.