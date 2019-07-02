Third fear they will be unable to meet 'legal duties' within three years

One in three councils fear they will run out of funding to provide their statutory services by the end of this Parliament, and almost two thirds fear this funding will have run dry by 2024-2025 or later, a new survey has found.

Almost a fifth of councils (17%) are not confident of realising all of the savings they have identified to make this year, because an “unprecedented” rise in demand means many councils are having to spend more than they planned for on adult social care, children’s services and homelessness support, a new survey of 141 councils by the Local Government Association revealed.

These overspends have seen councils forced to make in-year budget cuts to try and balance their books according to the LGA, which estimates that councils face an overall funding gap of £8 billion by 2025.

Figures released yesterday by the LGA demonstrate the crisis councils are facing in funding children’s services. There were 205,720 cases where a child was identified as having a mental health issue in 2017-18, compared with 133,600 in 2014-15 – up 54% – and the LGA is warning of a “children’s mental health crisis” as children’s services face a £3.1bn funding gap by 2025.

The LGA is calling for the next prime minister to prioritise local public services in the spending review and give councils urgent certainty about future funding, business rates retention and the fair funding review.

The outgoing LGA chairman Lord Porter (Con) said the survey shows that if the government fails to adequately fund local government, there is a “real risk” to the future financial viability of some services and councils.

“Councils would normally have started their budget-setting planning process, but remain completely in the dark about how much funding they will have next year,” he said.

“Urgent guarantees are needed that councils will have the funding they need to ensure our vital public services survive the uncertainty ahead.”

The findings echo the County Councils Network’s research by PwC, which was published last month, showing that overall councils faced a funding gap of more than £50bn by 2025 with counties and county unitaries represented by CCN accounting for 41% of this gap and metropolitan authorities for 26%.

Nick Rushton (Con), County Councils Network finance spokesman and leader of Leicestershire County Council, said councils need “immediate financial certainty” from the incoming prime minister. “If a full three-year spending review is unable to be delivered owing to Brexit uncertainty, county leaders have been calling for an emergency injection of funding for local authorities next year, alongside a commitment to publish the outcome of the fair funding review.

“We welcome the Local Government Association’s calls for extra clarity and we urge the new government to take action to ensure that local services are protected next year, with a commitment to longer term sustainable and fair funding.”