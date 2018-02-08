Campaign of the year

Barnsley MBC

Everybody Think

Residents may have been startled when a large pile of fly-tipped rubbish appeared outside the town hall, and even more so to find the council had put it there. This stunt was part of a campaign against fly-tipping, which was costing the council £280,000 a year to remove some 380 tonnes of material. With only a £5,000 budget, the campaign was waged mainly through social media, as that was where many unlicensed rogue traders offered disposal services. In the first and second quarters of 2016-17 the town saw 11% and 20.2% reductions respectively in fly-tipping compared with the previous year.

Buckinghamshire CC

Save a Life in 20 Minutes

This campaign sought to increase take-up of NHS Health Checks among those aged 40-74, to help reduce their risk of developing a serious illness. Its target was to increase take up by two percentage points to the national average of 45%, aimed mainly at men, people in the worst deprivation, the South Asian community and those not already diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. The campaign cost only £20,000 but delivered a 10% increase in take-up by tackling barriers to participation. The most notable of these were inconvenient appointment processes and lack of understanding of the potential benefits.

Cheshire East Local Safeguarding Children Board

Neglect ‘User Busy’ Campaign

Young people were asked to help devise a campaign to raise awareness of the need to report neglect when children, young people or professionals have a concern. The User Busy brand was developed in collaboration with young people, using a young person’s voice as the focus, alongside the statistic ‘neglect affects 1 in 10 young people’. They felt the voice and statistic would be powerful reminders to stop and think about neglect. Since its launch the percentage of contacts where risk of neglect or signs of neglect have been identified by an individual or agency has risen from 9.6% to 12.5%.

Harrogate BC

Garden Waste Subscription Service

Imposing a service charge is seldom popular and when Harrogate wanted to persuade residents to pay for garden waste collection it devised a campaign starting in the autumn ahead of the spring resumption of the service. This was aimed at 55,000 service users and sought to get 17,200 to subscribe to the paid service in its first year. There was target income to raise of £400,000. Information packs and advertising were used, with regular Twitter messages. Unlicensed bins were initially still collected but with an ‘oops’ sticker attached. By August 2017, 23,000 users were signed up and £602,082 was generated in income, well ahead of target.

Lewisham LBC

Do It London

This was a campaign forged by 31 of London’s boroughs and delivered by Lewisham LBC and the NHS to reduce the incidence of HIV and sexually transmitted illnesses across the capital. HIV diagnoses in London had been increasing and a multimedia advertising campaign under the Do It brand, with the tagline ‘Test, Protect: Prevent HIV’ was conceived to reverse this trend. To avoid stigmatisation, the campaign did not target communities most at risk but instead tailored messages to key audiences, while having a widespread appeal across race, gender or sexual orientation. For the first time in 35 years, June 2017 saw HIV diagnoses fall in London, directly aligning with the campaign.

Telford & Wrekin BC

Job Box

Telford & Wrekin combined its roles as employer, service provider, facilitator and broker in a co-ordinated effort to reduce youth unemployment, which ran at 32%. The council invested an initial £1.3m for a two-year programme after establishing that existing services were confusing and poorly linked. These were brought together as Job Box, using a website, Facebook page and marketing literature with updates on available jobs, apprenticeships, courses, open days and jobs fairs through social media. As of June 2017, unemployment among 16-24 year olds had fallen by 41.2% in the three years since Job Box began and now stands at only 15.4%.

