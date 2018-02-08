Driving efficiency through technology

Enfield LBC

Efficiency Through Technology

Enfield has deployed an operating model to stretch the boundaries of thinking about how a local authority works, which will support the significant reduction of front and back-office cost and deliver some £36m of savings. This has been achieved through six core service-enabling designs: customer assessment gateway; business intelligence and analytics hub; finance and business administration hub; legal and democratic; infrastructure and organisation; and development. Benefits realised included reduced demand in the contact centre, a new consolidated assessment hub and improved understanding of future service demands. Staff have pushed the boundaries when thinking about where digital transformation could be employed.

Essex CC

Essex Sexual Health Service

Open and rapid access to sexual health services remains a vital part of the effective management of sexually transmitted infections and Essex has introduced access to STI tests through an online registration and triage system. Test at Home provides round-the-clock access to testing for the most common infections, and maximises privacy, discretion and convenience. It is backed up by a clinical team to manage user questions. The model was developed by nursing, medical, managerial and support staff from acute and community health providers. Turn-round time from test request to result is within 72 hours for 92% of users, against 10 days for face-to-face services.

Glasgow City Council

Customer First – Save Time, Go Online

Customer First has delivered the technology changes needed to move customer contacts to more cost-effective online channels, with savings in back office processing. Glasgow’s new website, the MyGlasgow app and more online service availability have contributed to reducing customer contact demand by 15% and moving 30% of contact to digital channels. The programme is intended to save the council some £9.4m by 2020 and £4.7m a year thereafter. It has delivered a 26% reduction in calls and a 19% reduction in non-digital contact. MyGlasgow app has some 2,000 new users each month and the monthly average number of requests for integrated services is up by 127%.

Harrow LBC

SEN Transport Technology Solution Project Phoenix

Statutory passenger transport is a service where collaboration across councils can give significant savings. Harrow and Brent developed a business case for a shared service, using the same accommodation for staff and vehicles, common routes to eliminate duplication and greater economies of scale with vehicle suppliers. They then went further to create a technology solution that gave more visibility between schools, teachers, parents and councils as to where users were at each point during their journey and whose care they were in. There is now an Android mobile phone app for users and a ‘dashboard’ control system at the councils’ offices.

Northamptonshire CC

Societal – Big Data for Transport Solutions

When Northamptonshire looked at the savings from pooling public money spent on passenger transport in the county it decided to set up social enterprise Societal to provide ‘big data’ solutions to local and regional transport issues. Data from the council, University of Northampton and the NHS showed almost 38% of trips were by employees and students of the parent organisations, and 43% of patients provided with dedicated transport had conditions which meant that they could have used other forms of transport. An assessment of home to school transport indicated that contracts could be rationalised by up to one-third if considered alongside other transport provision.

Nottinghamshire CC

IT Innovation in Health and Social Care Integration

The council is part of Connected Nottinghamshire, bringing together ICT strategies of all clinical commissioning groups, provider trusts, informatics services and councils across the area. Information is collated and organised around the individual, presenting a single view of interventions, investigations, test results, assessments and treatment/support plans. In the past year, Connected Nottinghamshire has achieved automated exchange of real-time information between health and social care systems, used technology to increase the capacity in the Short Term Assessment and Reablement Team and a significant reduction in the time between referral and assessment. The system also allows residents to access online information and appointments.

Stockport MBC

Creating a Platform of Reusable Digital Capabilities

Stockport’s ‘Digital by Design’ project is a cross-organisation transformation programme to redesign its operating model and customer experience by increasing digital self-serve so advisers can focus on helping vulnerable customers with more complex circumstances. It also sought to create digital tools for staff that harness the benefits of automated data processing and analysis to create a more joined-up view of citizens and deliver services more efficiently. Stockport invested £7.4m of reserves to support more than £40m of savings in 2015-17.

Trafford MBC

Trafford Smart Catering Service

Trafford has developed an end-to-end web-based smart catering system for schools that ensures children receive the meal of their choice, reduces queues, engages pupils and assists meal uptake, while increasing debt control and efficiency and reducing waste. The service was developed as Trafford Catering Services faced increasing competition from the private sector and needed to retain market share. It has led to a sustained increase in the numbers taking meals, reduced variations in monthly food costs resulting in more accurate financial forecasting and allowed a 7% reduction in food waste costs.

Westminster City Council

Transforming Through Technology

Westminster City Council, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC and Kensington & Chelsea RBC partnered with Microsoft on what they call “a high risk multi-domain deployment of Office 365 – only the third time such a complex project had been carried out in the world and the first in Europe”. They migrated 10,000 mailboxes and 20TB of data to the cloud, allowing Westminster to save £600,000 in data storage, licensing and infrastructure charges and Kensington & Chelsea to save 80% of physical server space and 50% of electrical costs. Total productivity gains are about £1.5m and 400 project groups have been created in Yammer. The real-time collaboration capabilities of Office 365 played a key role in the response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

