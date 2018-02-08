Environment

Bexley LBC

London Green Points

This is a waste reduction and recycling incentive scheme that has helped to significantly decrease waste tonnages and enabled Bexley meet targets.

Bexley is one of only four London boroughs with a household recycling rate above the national average of 44.9%, at 52%. The scheme works by rewarding residents with ‘green points’ for activities such as reporting their recycling each week and taking textiles and electronics to local recycling banks.

Residents signed up to the scheme receive discounts at local business by showing their London Green Points card, which additionally helps to stimulate the local economy. They can also vote on which local schemes will receive donations.

City & County of Swansea

Waste Strategy

Financial constraints prompted Swansea to undertake a review of its waste strategy, which resulted in it deciding to use community engagement and staff innovation to encourage behaviour change so citizens would better manage and dispose of their household waste. Residents were encouraged to use recyclable and residual waste bags correctly and three of the council’s waste centres became recycling only. Residual tonnages in 2016-17 showed an 80% year-on-year reduction following the campaign, equivalent to 10,000 tonnes a year and a landfill tax saving of £900,000. Recycling performance at the centres increased from 52% to 87% in the year to January 2017.

City of Edinburgh Council

Our Edinburgh campaign

The Our Edinburgh campaign was created to tackle littering, flytipping, dog fouling and businesses misusing residents’ waste bins. It uses nudge tactics and encourages residents to take responsibility for their neighbourhoods. It seeks to create a behaviour change campaign combining communications activity with frontline/service interventions and generate pride in the city. Focus groups said it would be critical that services delivered campaign promises and that positive messaging encourage behaviour change. Residents were also open to the use of humour. Results from the later phases included 474 businesses visited by enforcement officers, of which 58% were non-compliant with trade waste regulations and an 18% fall in litter complaints.

Durham CC

Operation Spruce Up

This is a focused surge from a range of council services to work alongside local community, schools and businesses to give towns and villages a thorough ‘deep clean’ over one to three weeks. Work can include cleansing gullies, pavement chewing gum removal, erasing graffiti, replacing shrub beds and manual sweeping where machinery cannot reach. School assemblies and poster competitions explain to children the importance of environmental pride. Surveys conducted after each ’spruce up’ showed 90% had seen an improvement. More than 60 volunteer groups are now regularly cleaning and planting in the their area and 56 community groups have received support to complete environmental projects.

Isle of Wight Council

Transforming Travel

Tourism is vital to the Isle of Wight, which has a large network of public rights of way. The council worked with the tourism industry to increase the value of the visitor economy and encourage visitors into active travel options. More widely, it has tried to normalise walking and cycling for travel to work and to improve health and wellbeing. Its programme includes delivering the UK’s first SMART cycling corridor, encouraging an additional 150,000 cycling journeys to and from work, and engaging with the Isle of Wight’s 49 schools to change the travel behaviour of some 16,000 young people, with schools allowed to deliver their own sustainable transport projects.

Merton LBC

Brighter Business

Brighter Business provided bespoke energy efficiency advice to small and medium-sized enterprises from 2015-17. Its main aims were to impart the benefits of energy efficiency improvements, deliver targeted support to help reduce running costs, undertake detailed energy surveys of businesses and explore the scope for wider business support across the borough. In all, 70 businesses benefitted from free energy-saving support and half took some form of energy efficiency improvement measure. Almost £65,000 of grant funding and £30,000 of private investment was used to support energy efficiency. Total potential savings in excess of £95,000 and 370 tonnes of CO 2 a year were identified.

Peterborough City Council

Share Peterborough

The council believes Share Peterborough is the first online sharing economy platform developed by a city. It allows local businesses, charities, schools and community groups to share resources they are not fully using including products, equipment, skills or spaces. Items are listed for free, creating a local sharing economy. Peterborough is one of the UK’s fastest growing cities and sees the sharing economy as one way to deliver sustainable economic growth. The specific objectives of Share Peterborough are to divert reusable items from landfill, improve the productivity of equipment, spaces and skills and improve resource access for local bodies. More than 200 organisations are registered on the platform.

Tower Hamlets LBC

The Carbon Fund

Some of London’s highest levels of carbon dioxide are emitted in fast-growing Tower Hamlets and the council has committed to reducing CO 2 emissions from its operations by 60% by 2020 from 2007 levels, and to achieving 60% carbon dioxide emissions reductions borough-wide by 2025 on 1990 levels. It has established the Carbon Fund to receive carbon offset payments from businesses and believes this will potentially generate a funding stream of up to £2m annually for CO 2 emission mitigations. The council is also delivering energy efficient retrofitting for schools and private households and has a £250,000 community solar project.

Repic A word from the award’s sponsor REPIC is the UK’s largest waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) compliance scheme, funded by major electrical and electronic (EEE) producers to deliver WEEE, battery and packaging solutions to meet UK regulations. REPIC is committed to providing maximum compliance at competitive cost through best environmental practices, and as such, prefers to deal directly with the collectors of end of life product to provide the comfort and security that it is properly handled and processed through short, clear, auditable routes. REPIC funds the collection, transport, and treatment of around half of all separately collected household WEEE each year in the UK. The company’s scale of operation and unique, robust funding method provides long-term security to its members, collection and treatment partners. Find out more www.repic.co.uk

JUDGES

Jerry Hutchinson, chief executive, North Warwickshire BC

Aidan Rave, chief executive, South Kesteven DC

Wayne Copley, procurement director, REPIC

Lee Marshall, chief executive officer, Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee