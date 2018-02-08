Public-private partnership

Barnsley MBC

Rescued and reused bikes

Since the Tour de France pedalled through Yorkshire in 2014, cycling participation has increased significantly, with some 18,000 more people cycling according to Sport England. Barnsley offers its staff cheap bicycles but realised not everyone could access this benefit and that a large number of perfectly good bicycles that could be reused were being disposed of as waste. It worked with not-for-profit body Cycle Penistone CIC, which specialises in bicycle repair, rental and sales to ‘recycle’ used bicycles and offer them for hire or sale to residents after a full refurbishment from as little as £25. August 2017 alone saw 75 sold.

Cumbria CC & Oxygen Finance

Premier Supply Service

This partnership with Oxygen Finance provides the Premier Supply Service, an early payment programme that enables suppliers to have their invoices paid ahead of the contracted term in exchange for a pre-agreed discount. The level of the discount is directly proportional to how early the payment is made. To date, £1.14m of new council income has been generated by the programme from discounts and more than 200 suppliers have signed up. Approximately £200m has been injected into the local economy through early payment of invoices, helping cash flow for smaller firms and reducing their reliance on costly bank financing.

Lincolnshire CC & Vinci Facilities

Transforming Lincolnshire’s Property Services

A partnership worth some £85m over 10 years had brought together employees from Lincolnshire and Vinci Facilities to manage a diverse mix of more than 500 properties and provide services including estate management and valuation, traveller sites, architectural design and corporate asset management planning. Governance is via quarterly strategic meetings of a joint board and the partners work to a shared business strategy with a shared culture. The team has achieved cost savings of more than £1m and secured a customer satisfaction rating of 87.5%. Its procurement strategy has resulted in £3.6m being invested in local suppliers, including £2.5m with smaller firms.

North Warwickshire BC

Ediblelinks - the Healthy Living Network and Ocado Working Together

Ediblelinks is a cross-sector, cross-boundary partnership addressing food poverty and diet-related ill health. It runs on grant funding of just £20,000 a year and is supported by retailer Ocado, which has moved from a Christmas food donation to daily supplies that have enabled Ediblelinks to grow and now also offer a fresh food service. The project now has 128 third sector partners and has supplied 33 tonnes of food split 80/20 between supporting community groups and food banks. It has demonstrated a significant impact on crisis prevention, school results and attendance, wellbeing and engagement while building resilience to unavoidable crises.

Nottinghamshire CC

Integrated Community Equipment Loans Service Partnership

This service makes a difference to local people by providing vital equipment to their homes to help them be independent. Examples include profiling beds, pressure mattresses and cushions and aids for bathing, toileting and mobility. It works with seven clinical commissioning groups and the British Red Cross and has achieved 100% same-day delivery of orders and aims to extend service hours 8am to midnight, seven days a week. The improved efficiency of the service has delivered much greater value for public money, with a budget held static for five years at £7.3m but an equipment turnover of £30m and 117,917 people receiving equipment.

Qwest Services – a Joint Venture between Cheshire West and Chester Council & ENGIE UK

Qwest Services

Cheshire West & Chester Council and Engie formed Qwest Services as a joint venture to deliver customer services, business operations, cleaning and building maintenance across the council’s estate. It employs 205 people and has an annual turnover of £13m but is seeking to grow with a target to turn over £200m over 10 years, some of which will be reinvested in the council, which receives a rebate on any growth secured by the business. A major consideration is to deliver guaranteed savings to the council, set at £6m over 10 years. Qwest has successfully managed its annual contract savings targets, without impacting on services.

Salford City Council, Capita & Galliford Try

Urban Vision Partnership

Urban Vision was created in June 2005 for an initial 12-year period. In February 2017, Salford City Council triggered a three-year extension to the partnership with business services company Capita and construction firm Galliford Try. Its services include strategic property and estates management, building and facilities management, highways design and maintenance, planning and building control. There are 350 staff who deliver services to some 200 customers and the annual revenue is around £32m. Integrated commissioning and technical teams deliver major regeneration programmes and Salford is outperforming London as the UK’s hotspot for new business start-up growth in 2017.

South Tyne and Wear Waste Management Partnership

WEEE Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Project

These councils make up South Tyne and Wear Waste Management Partnership and serve 626,817 people. While performing well on recycling, they found waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) a difficult stream to recycle. Working together with contractor Suez, packing waste compliance scheme Valpak and Groundwork North East & Cumbria, a year-long programme was planned to raise public awareness. Activities included a purpose-built visitor and education centre in addition to visits to schools and community groups together with behavioural change roadshows and doorstep discussions with residents. There was an increase of 9.6% in WEEE recycling, against a 2% target, with fridges and freezers the largest category.

