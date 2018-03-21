Your browser is no longer supported

The Senior Reporter

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
Business transformation

21 March, 2018

Full screenBusiness Transformation Award: Stockport MBC – Digital by Design Programme

Winner: Stockport MBC – Digital by Design Programme

Faced with successive budget cuts of £100m since 2010, Stockport had to deliver services more efficiently while meeting increasing demand. It invested £7.4m in its Digital by Design programme creating the capabilities needed to fundamentally transform the council. This included increased digital self-serve, creating digital tools to give staff a more joined-up view of residents and using technology to keep people better informed and connected. Digital by Design has seen a steady increase in people contacting the council online, now accounting for some 60% of contacts. Some 15,000 people have joined My Account to access services with a single sign-on.

 

Judges’ comments: Our judges felt this programme could evidence significant transformation owned both corporately and throughout the council. It showed innovative developments with enthusiasm, energy and commitment. 

 

Shortlisted

Bournemouth BC, Dorset CC & Borough of Poole: Electronic bundles and the digital courtroom

Sandwell MBC: Facing the Future the Sandwell way

Sandwell MBC: Sandwell Community Building Information Modelling Framework

Worthing BC: Worthing Theatres

Vale of Glamorgan Council: Reshaping Services

Vale of Glamorgan Council: Staff Engagement

Your homes Newcastle: Gap Year

 

JUDGES

Harry Catherall, chief executive, Blackburn with Darwen BC

John Coughlan, chief executive, Hampshire CC

Steven Halls, chief executive, Three Rivers DC

Philip Simpkins, chief executive, Bedford BC

Debbie Ward, chief executive, Dorset CC

 

 

  • Comment

