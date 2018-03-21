Business transformation

Winner: Stockport MBC – Digital by Design Programme
Faced with successive budget cuts of £100m since 2010, Stockport had to deliver services more efficiently while meeting increasing demand. It invested £7.4m in its Digital by Design programme creating the capabilities needed to fundamentally transform the council. This included increased digital self-serve, creating digital tools to give staff a more joined-up view of residents and using technology to keep people better informed and connected. Digital by Design has seen a steady increase in people contacting the council online, now accounting for some 60% of contacts. Some 15,000 people have joined My Account to access services with a single sign-on.
Judges’ comments: Our judges felt this programme could evidence significant transformation owned both corporately and throughout the council. It showed innovative developments with enthusiasm, energy and commitment.
Shortlisted
Bournemouth BC, Dorset CC & Borough of Poole: Electronic bundles and the digital courtroom
Sandwell MBC: Facing the Future the Sandwell way
Sandwell MBC: Sandwell Community Building Information Modelling Framework
Worthing BC: Worthing Theatres
Vale of Glamorgan Council: Reshaping Services
Vale of Glamorgan Council: Staff Engagement
Your homes Newcastle: Gap Year
JUDGES
Harry Catherall, chief executive, Blackburn with Darwen BC
John Coughlan, chief executive, Hampshire CC
Steven Halls, chief executive, Three Rivers DC
Philip Simpkins, chief executive, Bedford BC
Debbie Ward, chief executive, Dorset CC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.