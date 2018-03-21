Campaign of the year

Winner: Lambeth LBC – Do It London – a groundbreaking campaign driving down HIV and STIs across Greater London

This was a campaign forged by 31 of London’s boroughs and delivered by Lambeth LBC to reduce the incidence of HIV and sexually transmitted illnesses across the capital. HIV diagnoses in London had been increasing and a multimedia advertising campaign under the Do It brand, with the tagline ‘Test, Protect: Prevent HIV’ was conceived to reverse this trend. To avoid stigmatisation, the campaign did not target communities most at risk but instead tailored messages to key audiences, while having a widespread appeal across race, gender or sexual orientation. For the first time in 35 years, June 2017 saw HIV diagnoses fall in London, directly aligning with the campaign.

Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Everybody Think

Judges’ comments: This is a world leading and life changing campaign that demonstrates exceptional partnership working. It has tackled a difficult subject area but has showed clear results and impact through effective research, insight and evaluation.

