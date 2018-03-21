Campaign of the year

Winner: Lambeth LBC – Do It London – a groundbreaking campaign driving down HIV and STIs across Greater London
This was a campaign forged by 31 of London’s boroughs and delivered by Lambeth LBC to reduce the incidence of HIV and sexually transmitted illnesses across the capital. HIV diagnoses in London had been increasing and a multimedia advertising campaign under the Do It brand, with the tagline ‘Test, Protect: Prevent HIV’ was conceived to reverse this trend. To avoid stigmatisation, the campaign did not target communities most at risk but instead tailored messages to key audiences, while having a widespread appeal across race, gender or sexual orientation. For the first time in 35 years, June 2017 saw HIV diagnoses fall in London, directly aligning with the campaign.
Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Everybody Think
Judges’ comments: This is a world leading and life changing campaign that demonstrates exceptional partnership working. It has tackled a difficult subject area but has showed clear results and impact through effective research, insight and evaluation.
Shortlisted
Buckinghamshire CC: Save a Life in 20 Minutes
Cheshire East Local Safeguarding Children Board: Neglect ‘User Busy’ Campaign
Harrogate BC: Garden Waste Subscription Service
Telford & Wrekin BC: Job Box
JUDGES
Ian Farrow, managing director, WestCo Comms
Louise Footner, head of communications, Surrey CC
David Holdstock, director of communications and strategy, Local Government Association
Simon Jones, chairman, LG Comms
Andy O’Brien, chief executive, East Staffordshire BC
