Winner: North East Lincolnshire Council – Creating Strong Communities

The council recognised that it had too many children in need, looked after or on protection plans and instigated sweeping changes. It now uses outcome-based accountability, restorative practice to resolve conflicts at the earliest stage and ‘signs of safety’, which enables practitioners to collaborate with families using the same language and methods, and family group conferencing. The children and families service has recently been rated good by Ofsted and since April 2015 re-referrals have fallen by 75% and the number of child protection plans by 30%. Fewer than 1,000 families accessed support last year, despite 55% living in the top 10% deprived wards in England.

Highly Commended: Cheshire East Council – Emotionally Healthy Schools (EHS) Project

Judges’ comments: The passion and determination shown in this winner’s approach was exceptional and the panel said it was a truly fantastic presentation delivered by enthusiastic leaders. The approach they have taken to embed children and young people’s issues into the lifeblood of the community was impressive and had clear and sustainable outcomes.

Shortlisted

Calderdale MBC: Early Intervention and Safeguarding

Central Bedfordshire Council: Putting Children, Young People and Families First

Kingston-upon-Thames RBC, Richmond-upon-Thames LBC and Windsor & Maidenhead RBC: Achieving for Children

Merton LBC: Children’s Services

Staffordshire CC: Edge of Care Services

A word from the award’s sponor iMPOWER is proud to be the sponsor of the 2018 LGC award for children’s services. With growing demand and ongoing funding pressures, it can be easy to overlook the incredible achievements of those working at the frontline. Children and young people deserve our attention, and these awards remind us all that we should never give up striving for the best possible outcomes for them.

JUDGES

Martin Cresswell, vice-chair and acting chief executive, Impower

Ian Davis, chief executive, Enfield LBC

Martin Esom, chief executive, Waltham Forest LBC

Zina Etheridge, interim chief executive, Haringey LBC

Tony Hunter, chief executive, Social Care Institute for Excellence