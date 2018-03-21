Community involvement

Winner: Barnsley MBC – Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership
This partnership is managed by Barnsley for Doncaster and Rotherham MBCs and other agencies. It focuses on working with local communities to protect, preserve and enhance the heritage and environment of the Dearne Valley. At its heart is an action plan developed through 18 months of community engagement involving restoration, survey, land management, arts and archaeology projects, all offered free to local residents and so supporting the councils’ policy objectives of helping people to be healthier, happier, independent and active. Some 1,882 adults and 902 young people are benefitting from the programmes, and 3ha of new woodland have been planted.
Highly Commended: Great Yarmouth BC – Neighbourhoods That Work Project
Judges’ comments: Our winner demonstrated an impressive scope and range of achievements with strong evidence of legacy. The evidence provided on both a micro and macro level connected to the big issues and challenges that they have worked to overcome with energy and passion.
Shortlisted
Barking & Dagenham LBC: Genuine Community Conversations
Caerphilly CBC: Creating Cleaner Greener Communities
Essex CC: Jaywick Lung Cancer Campaign
Northumberland CC: Asset-Based Community Development
Oldham MBC: If You Eat, You’re In
Wealden DC: Dementia Action Alliance
West Sussex CC: Operation Watershed
JUDGES
Kirsty Cole, deputy chief executive, Newark & Sherwood DC
Diana Terris, chief executive, Barnsley MBC
Robin Tuddenham, chief executive, Calderdale MBC
