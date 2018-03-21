Winner: Milton Keynes Council – Digital Transformation and Smart City
Milton Keynes’ population is expected to grow to 400,000 people by 2050 and the town plans to provide a live demonstration of how to deal with the challenges of congestion, pollution and designing human spaces for 21st century living. Its projects so far include a new digital platform for transactions and customer accounts, including innovations such as real-time missed bin reporting. User testing, mystery shopping exercises and customer feedback have been used to refine services. Other examples are the adult social care hub, which provides information and advice with real-time embedded information from service partners and a housing options self-help tool.
Highly Commended: Stockport MBC – Digital by Design Programme
Judges’ comments: Our winner has a highly articulated digital vision to support both their residents and local businesses, locally and globally. They have shown strong buy-in across the whole council, and their partners should be hugely proud of what they have achieved.
Shortlisted
Aylesbury Vale DC: Digital Strategy
Enfield LBC: Agile Delivery
North East Lincolnshire Council: Customer Transformation
Rochdale MBC: Digital Rochdale
Tameside MBC: Public Service Digital Infrastructure
A word from the award’s sponsor
Agilisys is proud to sponsor the prestigious LGC Digital Council of the Year 2018 award. The award recognises the innovative ways in which many councils are incorporating digital technology and new ways of working, to meet the dual challenge of unprecedented economic challenges and increased expectations of their citizens. The award celebrates innovation, collaborative working between local agencies and partners, and the effective use of technology and data to enhance and improve outcomes for local residents. Agilisys is an employee-owned organisation, which has been working with local authorities for more than 15 years to deliver successful outcomes through innovative solutions and transformation expertise. Find out more at www.agilisys.co.uk
JUDGES
Melbourne Barrett, chief executive, Basingstoke & Deane BC
Richard Simpson, executive director of resources, Croydon LBC
Richard Hanrahan, director, Agilisys
Matt Prosser, chief executive, Dorset Councils Partnership
Alison McKenzie-Folan, deputy chief executive, Wigan MBC
