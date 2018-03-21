Digital council of the year

Winner: Milton Keynes Council – Digital Transformation and Smart City

Milton Keynes’ population is expected to grow to 400,000 people by 2050 and the town plans to provide a live demonstration of how to deal with the challenges of congestion, pollution and designing human spaces for 21st century living. Its projects so far include a new digital platform for transactions and customer accounts, including innovations such as real-time missed bin reporting. User testing, mystery shopping exercises and customer feedback have been used to refine services. Other examples are the adult social care hub, which provides information and advice with real-time embedded information from service partners and a housing options self-help tool.

Highly Commended: Stockport MBC – Digital by Design Programme

Judges’ comments: Our winner has a highly articulated digital vision to support both their residents and local businesses, locally and globally. They have shown strong buy-in across the whole council, and their partners should be hugely proud of what they have achieved.

Shortlisted

Aylesbury Vale DC: Digital Strategy

Enfield LBC: Agile Delivery

North East Lincolnshire Council: Customer Transformation

Rochdale MBC: Digital Rochdale

Tameside MBC: Public Service Digital Infrastructure

