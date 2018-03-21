Driving efficiency through technology

Winner: Enfield LBC – Efficiency Through Technology

Enfield has deployed an operating model to stretch the boundaries of thinking about how a local authority works, which will support the significant reduction of front and back-office cost and deliver some £36m of savings. This has been achieved through six core service-enabling designs: customer assessment gateway; business intelligence and analytics hub; finance and business administration hub; legal and democratic; infrastructure and organisation; and development. Benefits realised included reduced demand in the contact centre, a new consolidated assessment hub and improved understanding of future service demands. Staff have pushed the boundaries when thinking about where digital transformation could be employed.

Judges’ comments: Our winner showed significant efficiency gains through the thoughtful and systematic application of IT. The judging panel was impressed with the demonstrative improvements to services for residents, improved performance and the considerable savings made through their digital strategy.

JUDGES

Ged Curran, chief executive, Merton LBC

Eric Robinson, chief executive, Wirral MBC