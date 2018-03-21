Winner: Barking & Dagenham LBC – Driving London’s Next Growth Opportunity – With No-One Left Behind

Barking & Dagenham is a deprived area but only 20 minutes from the thriving City of London. The council set up an independent growth commission and the Ambition 2020 programme, which led to a radical reshaping of the council based on the commission’s findings. Results have been outstanding, with a wholly owned, arms-length growth and regeneration company established, chaired by Lord Kerslake, and an agreed plan to triple annual housing development by 2021. The council has led land assembly and procurement for London’s largest film and TV studio and launched a second housing zone scheme of 3,000 units. It is London’s top performer for replacing sold council homes.

Highly Commended: Middlesbrough BC – Middlesbrough Investment Prospectus

Judges’ comments: This winning project showed a comprehensive whole system approach with significant innovative components. It demonstrated a shared vision with good political and partner synergies which really impressed the judging panel.

Shortlisted

Barnsley MBC: Stimulating Property Development

Blackburn with Darwen BC: Driving Growth with Capita

Central Bedfordshire: Driving Growth in Central Bedfordshire

Hull City Council: The Hull Approach

Rochdale MBC: Space To Grow

Sunderland City Council: Driving Growth

Tameside MBC: Driving Growth

JUDGES

Neil McInroy, chief executive, Centre for Local Economic Strategies

Paul Najsarek, chief executive, Ealing LBC

Neil Taylor, chief executive, Bassetlaw DC