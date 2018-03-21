Efficiency

Winner: Glasgow City Council: Lean and Continuous Improvement

The Transforming Glasgow change programme is designed to make best use of resources and create a leaner and more efficient council. Lean methodology will involve 30,000 staff across the council and save £26m in 2016-18. Lean has been rolled out to deliver organisational change, innovation and create a more empowered workforce to achieve savings but with more efficient back-office processes. Savings of £13.2m have been delivered in 2016-17 through increased use of Lean methodology and the original target of £10.9m was increased to £13.2m as more projects were identified for delivery using Lean from 2,700 ideas posted.

Highly Commended: Wigan MBC – The Deal

Judges’ comments: This winning project was an ambitious programme delivering a really impressive cultural change. The attitude to change has resulted in both service improvements and efficiencies right across the council. Managing human factors of staff and showing analysis of data really impressed the panel.

Shortlisted

Harborough DC: Service Re-design

North West Legal Consortium: Working Together for Public Sector Organisations

Orbis: Orbis

Warwickshire CC: Franchising of Recycling Centre Reuse Shops

JUDGES

Cliff Dalton, head of local government & transformation, Chartered Institute for Public Finance & Accountancy

John Henderson, chief executive, Staffordshire CC

Sarah Pickup, deputy chief executive, Local Government Association