Entrepreneurial council

Winner: Rushcliffe BC – Communities Benefit From Our Commercialism

Rushcliffe has sought to raise income to offset budget pressures and has taken advantage of its strong cash buyer status to buy for £1.9m an office complex worth £3m whose owner entered liquidation, which now generates £300,000 income a year. Its Streetwise Environmental grounds maintenance and street cleansing service has exceeded expectations by adding £1m a year to turnover from external customers. Rushcliffe has also refurbished the decrepit Bridgford Hall as an apart-hotel providing jobs and a £120,000 annual income for the council. It has also completed a £15m civic and leisure complex, creating annual savings of £450,000.

Judges’ comments: Our winning council demonstrated a whole team approach that ticked all the boxes. The values and work had cascaded to the frontline and showed ambition in a wide range of services.

Shortlisted

Ashford BC: Investment Strategy

Central Bedfordshire Council: Applying Commercial Thinking

Harrow LBC: Seven Projects

South Norfolk Council: Entrepreneurial South Norfolk

JUDGES

Manjeet Gill, chief executive, Wokingham BC

Sue Smith, former joint chief executive, Cherwell District Council & South Northamptonshire Council

Jeff Stack, chief executive, Broxbourne BC