Entrepreneurial council

Winner: Rushcliffe BC – Communities Benefit From Our Commercialism
Rushcliffe has sought to raise income to offset budget pressures and has taken advantage of its strong cash buyer status to buy for £1.9m an office complex worth £3m whose owner entered liquidation, which now generates £300,000 income a year. Its Streetwise Environmental grounds maintenance and street cleansing service has exceeded expectations by adding £1m a year to turnover from external customers. Rushcliffe has also refurbished the decrepit Bridgford Hall as an apart-hotel providing jobs and a £120,000 annual income for the council. It has also completed a £15m civic and leisure complex, creating annual savings of £450,000.
Judges’ comments: Our winning council demonstrated a whole team approach that ticked all the boxes. The values and work had cascaded to the frontline and showed ambition in a wide range of services.
Shortlisted
Ashford BC: Investment Strategy
Central Bedfordshire Council: Applying Commercial Thinking
Harrow LBC: Seven Projects
South Norfolk Council: Entrepreneurial South Norfolk
JUDGES
Manjeet Gill, chief executive, Wokingham BC
Sue Smith, former joint chief executive, Cherwell District Council & South Northamptonshire Council
Jeff Stack, chief executive, Broxbourne BC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.