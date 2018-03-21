Environment

Winner: Tower Hamlets LBC – The Carbon Fund

Some of London’s highest levels of carbon dioxide are emitted in fast-growing Tower Hamlets and the council has committed to reducing CO 2 emissions from its operations by 60% by 2020 from 2007 levels, and to achieving 60% carbon dioxide emissions reductions borough-wide by 2025 on 1990 levels. It has established the Carbon Fund to receive carbon offset payments from businesses and believes this will potentially generate a funding stream of up to £2m annually for CO 2 emission mitigations. The council is also delivering energy efficient retrofitting for schools and private households and has a £250,000 community solar project.

Highly Commended: Peterborough City Council – Share Peterborough

Judges’ comments: Our winning project has political and stakeholder buy-in that is achieving results and demonstrates good levels of engagement. The project established good links to other policy areas and achieved sustainable funding.

Shortlisted

Bexley LBC: London Green Points

City & County of Swansea: Waste Strategy

City of Edinburgh Council: Our Edinburgh campaign

Durham CC: Operation Spruce Up

Isle of Wight Council: Transforming Travel

Merton LBC: Brighter Business

