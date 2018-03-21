Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

bunn jon masthead

The Senior Reporter

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
 Menu 

Health and care

21 March, 2018

  • Comment
Full screenHealth and care: Torbay and South Devon FT & Torbay Council – New Model of Care – Torbay and South Devon Integrated Care

Winner: Torbay and South Devon FT & Torbay Council – New Model of Care – Torbay and South Devon Integrated Care

In October 2015, the coming together of acute and community health and social care services in Torbay resulted in an integrated care organisation that has listened to feedback from local people about how they want to experience health and social care services. The organisation is improving people’s experience by providing care that feels co-ordinated and person-centred and gives users more say in decisions and supports them to manage their health and wellbeing. More than £200,000 has been invested in voluntary sector wellbeing co-ordinators in every locality, and the intermediate care team has expanded by 60 staff, helping more people to stay at home.

 

Highly Commended: Hull City Council and NHS Hull CCG: Integrated Health and Care to create a healthier Hull and to ensure people have a life not a service

 

Judges comments: The panel said that our winner could demonstrate the true impact with impressive stats. This project can deliver demonstrable change with clear scope for further sustainable transformational change. 

 

Shortlisted

Haringey LBC: Design Framework for Integrated Care

Kensington & Chelsea RBC, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC, Westminster City Council and Central & North West London NHS Foundation Trust: Community Independence Service

Tandridge DC: Changing Health and Social Care in Tandridge

Tower Hamlets LBC: Tabard Court Forensic Service

Vale of Glamorgan Council: Locality Services

Wakefield MDC: Reablement Service

 

A word from the award’s sponor

impower logo

impower logo

iMPOWER is proud to be the sponsor of the 2018 LGC award for Health and Social Care. The interface where these sectors meet is rightly a national priority, and the awards provide a valuable opportunity to highlight the most innovative and effective work being undertaken to improve outcomes for local citizens. While we wait for the latest green paper, it is inspiring to see so many in the sector seizing the initiative and pushing ahead with improvements within their communities.

 

JUDGES

Helen Briggs, chief executive, Rutland CC

Vanessa Reeve, assistant director, iMPOWER

Steve Rumbelow, chief executive, Rochdale BC

Rob Tinlin, non-executive director, NHS Digital

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.