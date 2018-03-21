Winner: Torbay and South Devon FT & Torbay Council – New Model of Care – Torbay and South Devon Integrated Care

In October 2015, the coming together of acute and community health and social care services in Torbay resulted in an integrated care organisation that has listened to feedback from local people about how they want to experience health and social care services. The organisation is improving people’s experience by providing care that feels co-ordinated and person-centred and gives users more say in decisions and supports them to manage their health and wellbeing. More than £200,000 has been invested in voluntary sector wellbeing co-ordinators in every locality, and the intermediate care team has expanded by 60 staff, helping more people to stay at home.

Highly Commended: Hull City Council and NHS Hull CCG: Integrated Health and Care to create a healthier Hull and to ensure people have a life not a service

Judges comments: The panel said that our winner could demonstrate the true impact with impressive stats. This project can deliver demonstrable change with clear scope for further sustainable transformational change.

Shortlisted

Haringey LBC: Design Framework for Integrated Care

Kensington & Chelsea RBC, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC, Westminster City Council and Central & North West London NHS Foundation Trust: Community Independence Service

Tandridge DC: Changing Health and Social Care in Tandridge

Tower Hamlets LBC: Tabard Court Forensic Service

Vale of Glamorgan Council: Locality Services

Wakefield MDC: Reablement Service

A word from the award’s sponor impower logo iMPOWER is proud to be the sponsor of the 2018 LGC award for Health and Social Care. The interface where these sectors meet is rightly a national priority, and the awards provide a valuable opportunity to highlight the most innovative and effective work being undertaken to improve outcomes for local citizens. While we wait for the latest green paper, it is inspiring to see so many in the sector seizing the initiative and pushing ahead with improvements within their communities.

JUDGES

Helen Briggs, chief executive, Rutland CC

Vanessa Reeve, assistant director, iMPOWER

Steve Rumbelow, chief executive, Rochdale BC

Rob Tinlin, non-executive director, NHS Digital