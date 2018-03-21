Your browser is no longer supported

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
Housing initiative

21 March, 2018

Full screenHousing initiative: Thanet DC – Live Margate

Winner: Thanet DC – Live Margate

Live Margate involves buying properties for conversion from houses of multiple occupation into family homes. The Cliftonville suburb ranks as the nation’s fourth most-deprived community, dominated by overcrowded and poorly managed private rented homes, with 70% of tenants receiving housing benefit. Thanet set up a partnership to invest £23m to buy 300 properties, many long-derelict or unoccupied, and renovate them. The aim is to reach a tipping point at which private investment will be attracted. So far, anti-social behaviour is down by 27% down over five years and the proportion of empty homes has fallen from 20% to 6.8%.

 

Highly Commended: Barking & Dagenham LBC – Infrastructure Housing

 

Judges’ comments: This winning project demonstrates a successful and sustained strategy to deal with a very challenging housing problem. It showcases clear interventions, partner and community engagement, bravery and tenacity. 

 

Shortlisted

Brick By Brick: Croydon Smaller Sites Programme

Kettering BC: Reducing tenancy breakdown

Southend-on-Sea BC: Hostel for rough sleepers with complex needs

Tower Hamlets LBC: Blackwall Reach regeneration project

Tower Hamlets LBC: Poplar Baths

Worcestershire CC: Supported living project

 

JUDGES

Stephen Baker, chief executive, Suffolk Coastal & Waveney DCs

Amanda Deeks, chief executive, South Gloucestershire Council

Ged Curran, chief executive, Merton LBC

Andrew Muter, outgoing chief executive, Newark & Sherwood DC

 

 

