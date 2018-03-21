Winner: Suffolk Coastal DC – Port Health Interactive Live Information System

Felixstowe is the UK’s largest container port but Suffolk Coastal officers were enforcing checks using an obsolete computer system. With no off-the-shelf replacement available, officers developed one in-house, which has since been licensed to four other ports (so it now manages 85% of food imports from outside the EU) and it has been adapted for live animal controls at Heathrow airport. A comprehensive information management system focuses on imported goods and enables visibility and control of the complete consignment lifecycle, from arrival to decision. The commercial success of the Port Health Interactive Live Information System supports the council’s aim of financial self-sufficiency.

Highly Commended: North Warwickshire BC – Ediblelinks

Judges’ comments: Our winner shows genuine evidence of national innovation. The outcomes are already delivering significant savings, increased productivity and food security for the UK. The judges were truly impressed.

Aylesbury Vale DC: Vale Lottery

Durham CC: Finance Durham

Essex CC: Full Circle

Essex CC: Smoking cessation in dual smokers

North East Procurement Organisation: Innovation in Professional Services

arcus A word from the award’s sponsor Arcus Global was established in 2009 by two Cambridge graduates, Denis Kaminskiy and Lars Malmqvist. Denis and Lars recognised the seismic shift that the Cloud promised for service delivery and innovation in the public sector. Today, Arcus uses the latest modern technology in a disruptive way to assist the public sector to save costs and deliver digital transformational change via Cloud-based solutions. Arcus blends business analysis, successful enterprise architectures, best of breed cloud computing technologies with platform based software development expertise. This gives our public sector clients modern, fit for purpose, flexible, robust computing at a lower cost. Arcus is an innovator. Last year Arcus developed the world’s first Amazon Alexa (intelligent personal assistant)Skill for Local Government Transactions with Aylesbury Vale District Council.

Carolyn Downs, chief executive, Brent LBC

Sandy Hopkins, chief executive, East Hampshire DC & Havant BC

Steven Pleasant, chief executive, Tameside MBC

Tom Stannard, director of economy and skills, Oldham MBC