The Senior Reporter

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
Public health

21 March, 2018

Full screenPublic health: East Renfrewshire Council – Reducing Teenage Pregnancy

Winner: East Renfrewshire Council – Reducing Teenage Pregnancy

Auchenback had consistently above-average teenage pregnancy rates and accounted for 21% of East Renfrewshire’s teenage pregnancies. Combining data analysis and improvement science with community learning and development, and working with young parents and schools, the council has reduced the teenage pregnancy rate by 60%. East Renfrewshire now has the lowest teenage pregnancy rate in Scotland and in Auchenback the percentage of first time mothers aged 19 or under has fallen from 22% to 9%. The programme identified high-risk young people early, improved service provision and programmes to prevent teenage pregnancy.

 

Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Make Smoking Invisible

 

Judges’ comments: This was a clear winner. Judges were very impressed by the team’s willingness to share knowledge and demonstrate the success of their work. We also really liked the long-term commitment to improve services and it was great to see demonstrable and measureable outcomes from their work. In particular the risk assessment matrix stood out as a great example for other councils to follow.

 

Shortlisted

Calderdale MBC: Staying Well in Calderdale

Cheshire Fire and Rescue and NHS England: Safe and Well Visits

Essex CC: Tendring Mental Health Hub

North East Lincolnshire Council: Tackling Rogue Landlords

Northumberland CC: Breastfeeding Initiative

St Helens MBC: Oral Health St Helens

Sunderland City Council: Integrated Wellness Service

 

A word from the award’s sponsor

It is important for councils to show a return on the resources they invest in public health. Applying evidence-based solutions, such as NICE guidance, to reducing health inequalities and improving health can deliver significant social and economic benefits over the long term. We hope the innovative councils shortlisted for this award will inspire others in their work to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities.

 

JUDGES

Phil Boorman, senior external communications manager, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

David Buck, senior fellow, King’s Fund

Sheena Ramsey, chief executive, Gateshead Council

Judith Richardson, deputy medical director and programme director - quality and leadership, NICE

Shaun Scrutton, managing director, Rochford DC

 

 

