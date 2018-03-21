Winner: East Renfrewshire Council – Reducing Teenage Pregnancy

Auchenback had consistently above-average teenage pregnancy rates and accounted for 21% of East Renfrewshire’s teenage pregnancies. Combining data analysis and improvement science with community learning and development, and working with young parents and schools, the council has reduced the teenage pregnancy rate by 60%. East Renfrewshire now has the lowest teenage pregnancy rate in Scotland and in Auchenback the percentage of first time mothers aged 19 or under has fallen from 22% to 9%. The programme identified high-risk young people early, improved service provision and programmes to prevent teenage pregnancy.

Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Make Smoking Invisible

Judges’ comments: This was a clear winner. Judges were very impressed by the team’s willingness to share knowledge and demonstrate the success of their work. We also really liked the long-term commitment to improve services and it was great to see demonstrable and measureable outcomes from their work. In particular the risk assessment matrix stood out as a great example for other councils to follow.

300 NICE logo A word from the award’s sponsor It is important for councils to show a return on the resources they invest in public health. Applying evidence-based solutions, such as NICE guidance, to reducing health inequalities and improving health can deliver significant social and economic benefits over the long term. We hope the innovative councils shortlisted for this award will inspire others in their work to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities.

