Winner: East Renfrewshire Council – Reducing Teenage Pregnancy
Auchenback had consistently above-average teenage pregnancy rates and accounted for 21% of East Renfrewshire’s teenage pregnancies. Combining data analysis and improvement science with community learning and development, and working with young parents and schools, the council has reduced the teenage pregnancy rate by 60%. East Renfrewshire now has the lowest teenage pregnancy rate in Scotland and in Auchenback the percentage of first time mothers aged 19 or under has fallen from 22% to 9%. The programme identified high-risk young people early, improved service provision and programmes to prevent teenage pregnancy.
Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Make Smoking Invisible
Judges’ comments: This was a clear winner. Judges were very impressed by the team’s willingness to share knowledge and demonstrate the success of their work. We also really liked the long-term commitment to improve services and it was great to see demonstrable and measureable outcomes from their work. In particular the risk assessment matrix stood out as a great example for other councils to follow.
Shortlisted
Calderdale MBC: Staying Well in Calderdale
Cheshire Fire and Rescue and NHS England: Safe and Well Visits
Essex CC: Tendring Mental Health Hub
North East Lincolnshire Council: Tackling Rogue Landlords
Northumberland CC: Breastfeeding Initiative
St Helens MBC: Oral Health St Helens
Sunderland City Council: Integrated Wellness Service
300 NICE logo
A word from the award’s sponsor
It is important for councils to show a return on the resources they invest in public health. Applying evidence-based solutions, such as NICE guidance, to reducing health inequalities and improving health can deliver significant social and economic benefits over the long term. We hope the innovative councils shortlisted for this award will inspire others in their work to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities.
JUDGES
Phil Boorman, senior external communications manager, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
David Buck, senior fellow, King’s Fund
Sheena Ramsey, chief executive, Gateshead Council
Judith Richardson, deputy medical director and programme director - quality and leadership, NICE
Shaun Scrutton, managing director, Rochford DC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.