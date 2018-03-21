Public-private partnership

Winner: North Warwickshire BC – Ediblelinks – the Healthy Living Network and Ocado Working Together
Ediblelinks is a cross-sector, cross-boundary partnership addressing food poverty and diet-related ill health. It runs on grant funding of just £20,000 a year and is supported by retailer Ocado, which has moved from a Christmas food donation to daily supplies that have enabled Ediblelinks to grow and now also offer a fresh food service. The project now has 128 third sector partners and has supplied 33 tonnes of food split 80/20 between supporting community groups and food banks. It has demonstrated a significant impact on crisis prevention, school results and attendance, wellbeing and engagement while building resilience to unavoidable crises.
Highly Commended: Barnsley MBC – Rescued and reused bikes
Judges’ comments: This winning project demonstrated great partnership working bringing together corporate expertise. It was innovative, with clear outcomes which have had tangible benefits. The panel were impressed by the enthusiasm and passion applied to create a successful joint endeavour.
Shortlisted
Cumbria CC & Oxygen Finance: Premier Supply Service
Lincolnshire CC & Vinci Facilities: Transforming Lincolnshire’s Property Services
Nottinghamshire CC: Integrated Community Equipment Loans Service Partnership
Qwest Services – a Joint Venture between Cheshire West and Chester Council & ENGIE UK: Qwest Services
Salford City Council, Capita & Galliford Try: Urban Vision Partnership
South Tyne and Wear Waste Management Partnership: WEEE Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Project
JUDGES
John Barradell, chief executive, City of London Corporation
Margaret Carney, chief executive, Sefton MBC
Steve Jorden, head of paid service, South Hams & West Devon DCs
Geoff Raw, chief executive, Brighton & Hove City Council
