Public-public partnership

Winner: Blaby DC – Lightbulb

Across Leicestershire housing support was fragmented, inconsistent and bureaucratic so the councils (Leicestershire CC; Blaby, Charnwood, Hinckley & Bosworth, Melton, Oadby & Wigston BCs; and Harborough and North West Leicestershire DC) devised Lightbulb. This is transforming service delivery by putting residents at the centre of the redesigned housing-related support service. Lightbulb delivers housing support, minor adaptations and equipment, disabled facilities grants, help with wider practical housing needs and support with health and wellbeing. In 18 months, the housing support co-ordinator pilot helped 265 residents and saw a 66% reduction in service usage. Two months post intervention saw adult social care costs reduced by 23%, pointing to a potential annual saving of £250,000.

Highly Commended: Kensington & Chelsea RBC, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC, Westminster City Council and Central & North West London NHS Foundation Trust – Community Independence Service

Judges’ comments: The judging panel thought our winner was a superb example of a council seeing the potential of housing interventions upon health and social care. Delivering outcomes at scale, this project provided system leadership on a county-wide basis.

Shortlisted

Barnsley MBC: Children’s Social Work Matters

Essex CC: Full Circle

Lambeth, Lewisham & Southwark LBCs: Better Placed

Norfolk Waste Partnership: Towards Zero Waste

Redcar & Cleveland BC: Grangetown Training and Employment Hub

South London Waste Partnership: South London Waste Partnership

South Norfolk Council: Early Help Hub

JUDGES

Peter Bungard, chief executive, Gloucestershire CC

Richard Flinton, chief executive, North Yorkshire CC

Paul Medd, chief executive, Fenland DC

John O’Brien, chief executive, London Councils

Gill Steward, chief executive, Bexley LBC