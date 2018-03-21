Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

bunn jon masthead

The Senior Reporter

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
 Menu 

Public-public partnership

21 March, 2018

  • Comment
Full screenPublic-public partnership: Blaby DC – Lightbulb

Winner: Blaby DC – Lightbulb

Across Leicestershire housing support was fragmented, inconsistent and bureaucratic so the councils (Leicestershire CC; Blaby, Charnwood, Hinckley & Bosworth, Melton, Oadby & Wigston BCs; and Harborough and North West Leicestershire DC) devised Lightbulb. This is transforming service delivery by putting residents at the centre of the redesigned housing-related support service. Lightbulb delivers housing support, minor adaptations and equipment, disabled facilities grants, help with wider practical housing needs and support with health and wellbeing. In 18 months, the housing support co-ordinator pilot helped 265 residents and saw a 66% reduction in service usage. Two months post intervention saw adult social care costs reduced by 23%, pointing to a potential annual saving of £250,000.

 

Highly Commended: Kensington & Chelsea RBC, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC, Westminster City Council and Central & North West London NHS Foundation Trust – Community Independence Service

 

Judges’ comments: The judging panel thought our winner was a superb example of a council seeing the potential of housing interventions upon health and social care. Delivering outcomes at scale, this project provided system leadership on a county-wide basis. 

 

Shortlisted

Barnsley MBC: Children’s Social Work Matters

Essex CC: Full Circle

Lambeth, Lewisham & Southwark LBCs: Better Placed

Norfolk Waste Partnership: Towards Zero Waste

Redcar & Cleveland BC: Grangetown Training and Employment Hub

South London Waste Partnership: South London Waste Partnership

South Norfolk Council: Early Help Hub

 

JUDGES

Peter Bungard, chief executive, Gloucestershire CC

Richard Flinton, chief executive, North Yorkshire CC

Paul Medd, chief executive, Fenland DC

John O’Brien, chief executive, London Councils

Gill Steward, chief executive, Bexley LBC

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.