Winner: Dominic Coleman – Oldham MBC
Oldham seeks to lead an inclusive economy and has ambitious plans to become a ‘horticultural city’. Principal policy manager Dominic Coleman has demonstrated his abilities to lead development of the borough’s food economy strategy with vision, passion, ambition and tenacity. His innovations include a new partnership that resulted in a network of community fridges and £50,000 coming into the borough. Chief executive Carolyn Wilkins says: “I’m proud we’re nominating Dominic. What stands out about him is his relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. He blends his deep commitment to the issue with strategy and hard-edged influencing and negotiation skills to get the best possible outcomes.”
Highly Commended: Denise Dixon – Croydon LBC
Judges’ comments: Our winner is clearly comfortable with policy and operational activities, and has demonstrated effective leadership skills within the council and the wider community. With energy, enthusiasm and ambition our winner is a true rising star, ready to make a difference!
Shortlisted
Sally Clark: Wirral MBC
Andy Knight: Barking & Dagenham LBC
Debbie Mercer: Barnsley MBC
Nicola Pearce: Broxbourne BC
Charlotte Pugh: Vale of Glamorgan Council
JUDGES
Mike Jackson, chief executive, North Somerset Council
John Metcalfe, chief executive, Isle of Wight Council
Jane Portman, managing director, Bournemouth BC
Becky Shaw, chief executive, East Sussex CC
