Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

bunn jon masthead

The Senior Reporter

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
 Menu 

Service delivery model

21 March, 2018

  • Comment
Full screenBest Service Delivery Model: Redcar & Cleveland BC – Grangetown Training and Employment Hub

Winner: Redcar & Cleveland BC – Grangetown Training and Employment Hub

The council’s support for residents of the Grangetown area has seen 1,718 people register for help, with more than 4,000 CVs held online for opportunities with local employers. So far, 276 residents have been supported into employment and 584 into training. Core funding came through a planning gain agreement, and private sector partners access funds to deliver training and guidance. It offers a construction training programme and the hub also functions as a one-stop shop alongside the local credit union, food bank, citizen’s advice service and social landlord Coast and Country. Its success has seen retailers Tesco and Asda use it to assist their local recruitment.

 

Judges’ comments: The commitment and enthusiasm of this winning team shone through and their passionate and precise approach engaged local people. The project has a clear foundation that shows alignment of interest across the business and the community and has delivered true local scale impact.  

 

Shortlisted

Hart DC: The New Collaborative Council

Medway BC: Medway Smokefree Advice Centre

Norfolk CC: Scottow Enterprise Park

OneSource: OneSource – on behalf of Bexley, Havering & Newham LBCs

Richmond-upon-Thames LBC, Kingston-upon-Thames RBC and Windsor & Maidenhead RBC: Achieving for Children

Runnymede and Spelthorne BCs: Applied Resilience

Vale of Glamorgan Council: Community Libraries

Wiltshire Council: Community Hubs Programme

 

JUDGES

Sandra Dinneen, chief executive, South Norfolk Council

Eleanor Kelly, chief executive, Southwark LBC

Nick Page, chief executive, Solihull MBC

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.