Service delivery model

Winner: Redcar & Cleveland BC – Grangetown Training and Employment Hub
The council’s support for residents of the Grangetown area has seen 1,718 people register for help, with more than 4,000 CVs held online for opportunities with local employers. So far, 276 residents have been supported into employment and 584 into training. Core funding came through a planning gain agreement, and private sector partners access funds to deliver training and guidance. It offers a construction training programme and the hub also functions as a one-stop shop alongside the local credit union, food bank, citizen’s advice service and social landlord Coast and Country. Its success has seen retailers Tesco and Asda use it to assist their local recruitment.
Judges’ comments: The commitment and enthusiasm of this winning team shone through and their passionate and precise approach engaged local people. The project has a clear foundation that shows alignment of interest across the business and the community and has delivered true local scale impact.
Shortlisted
Hart DC: The New Collaborative Council
Medway BC: Medway Smokefree Advice Centre
Norfolk CC: Scottow Enterprise Park
OneSource: OneSource – on behalf of Bexley, Havering & Newham LBCs
Richmond-upon-Thames LBC, Kingston-upon-Thames RBC and Windsor & Maidenhead RBC: Achieving for Children
Runnymede and Spelthorne BCs: Applied Resilience
Vale of Glamorgan Council: Community Libraries
Wiltshire Council: Community Hubs Programme
JUDGES
Sandra Dinneen, chief executive, South Norfolk Council
Eleanor Kelly, chief executive, Southwark LBC
Nick Page, chief executive, Solihull MBC
