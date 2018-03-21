Team of the year

Winner: Tower Hamlets LBC – Substance Misuse Service
The service comprises a drug and alcohol action team responsible for policies to minimise harm associated with substance misuse, while the drug intervention programme is a frontline organisation embedded throughout criminal justice services to work with individuals whose criminal or anti-social behaviour is related to their drug or alcohol use. Its work significantly impacts on broader community safety and so provides a service indirectly for most of the borough’s residents. In 2016-17, its achievements included having the highest number of individuals engaged in treatment in London, at 2,115.
Judges’ comments: Our winner was a stand-out entry that comprehensively demonstrated achievements across all the category objectives. It showcased fantastic team work and passion for change, with clear outcomes for residents and the wider community.
Shortlisted
Aylesbury Vale DC: Collection crews
Barnet LBC: Transforming planning
Barnsley MBC: Code Green
Essex CC: Essex Social Care Academy
Luton BC: Integrated discharge team
Pembrokeshire CC: First Contact Team
Stevenage BC: Play Champions
Thanet DC: Housing team
Vale of Glamorgan Council: Barry Island Resort Team
JUDGES
Simon Edwards, chief executive, County Councils Network
Sal Khan, chief executive, East Staffordshire BC
Graeme McDonald, managing director, Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers
Rachael Shimmin, chief executive, Buckinghamshire CC
