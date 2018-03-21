Team of the year

Winner: Tower Hamlets LBC – Substance Misuse Service

The service comprises a drug and alcohol action team responsible for policies to minimise harm associated with substance misuse, while the drug intervention programme is a frontline organisation embedded throughout criminal justice services to work with individuals whose criminal or anti-social behaviour is related to their drug or alcohol use. Its work significantly impacts on broader community safety and so provides a service indirectly for most of the borough’s residents. In 2016-17, its achievements included having the highest number of individuals engaged in treatment in London, at 2,115.

Judges’ comments: Our winner was a stand-out entry that comprehensively demonstrated achievements across all the category objectives. It showcased fantastic team work and passion for change, with clear outcomes for residents and the wider community.

