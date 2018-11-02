LGC Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

Six councils will fight it out to be awarded the prestigious LGC Council of the Year title for 2019.

The shortlist for LGC Awards 2019 has just been unveiled.

Those shortlisted for the top award of Council of the Year, sponsored by Zurich Municipal, are:

Cheshire West & Chester Council

Cornwall Council

Coventry City Council

Hull City Council

North East Lincolnshire Council

Wigan MBC

Barking & Dagenham LBC was named 2018 Council of the Year at a ceremony held in London. You can read Barking & Dagenham chief executive Chris Naylor’s piece on how his council achieved that accolade by clicking here.

The LGC Awards celebrate the teams and individuals making the biggest difference to their communities.

LGC editor Nick Golding said “The councils that have been shortlisted for an LGC Award are among the most innovative – and their innovation is providing the best services for residents, despite local government facing enormous budget cuts.

“The officers and councillors of shortlisted councils deserve enormous credit for thinking of new ways to deliver the best services, ensuring vital services thrive in the era of austerity.”

One of the new categories for 2019 is the Future Places award, sponsored by Future Cities Catapult, which recognises how councils work with technology to make their area more prosperous, ‘liveable’ and resilient.

Another new category is the Digital Impact award, sponsored by Agilisys.

Other categories include:

Business Transformation (sponsored by Hammond Clarke)

Children’s Services (sponsored by AlphaBiolabs),

Driving Efficiency Through Technology (sponsored by EY),

Environmental Services (sponsored by Repic),

Housing Initiative (sponsored by Local Partnerships),

Innovation (sponsored by Hyperoptic), and

Public Health (sponsored by Nice).

Due to the exceptionally high standard and volume of entries in the Team of the Year category, sponsored by Odgers Interim, our judging panel requires some extra time to consider this year’s entries. The final shortlist will appear on the awards website shortly.

All of the winners will be revealed at the LGC Awards 2019 ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on 13 March.