Children’s services

Ofsted has criticised the numbers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) not receiving adequate support and raised serious concerns over the number of vulnerable children being excluded from school.
Rotherham MBC experienced the biggest surge in the number of children subject to a child protection plan relative to population in 2017-18, as national levels of young people considered at the most risk of serious harm increased by the highest rate for four years.
...gives you access to LGCplus.com, containing an unparalleled database of tens of thousands of articles offering the news, data, guidance and case studies that councils need to withstand cuts and improve services
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.