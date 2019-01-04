Council of the year
Town hall sign
Council
Text.
Council
Text.
Council
Text.
Council
Text.
Council
Text.
Council
Text.
Zurich logo
A word from the award’s sponor
We would like to say a huge congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted for the 2018 LGC Awards. Zurich Municipal is particularly proud to support the Council of the Year Award as we know how much time, effort and teamwork all the entrants have to put in. When local authorities realise their vision for positive change, the benefits are felt by thousands, if not millions, of people. This means everybody wins. For more information visit www.zurichmunicipal.co.uk
JUDGES
XXXX
XXXX
XXXX
XXXX
XXXX
XXXX
XXXX
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.