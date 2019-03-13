Best service delivery model
Cornwall Council with Carefree – Leaving care services
The council works in partnership with Carefree, a local voluntary organisation that co-ordinates the participation and consultation role and provides one third of the personal adviser service. The partnership has resulted in care leavers working as social workers in the leaving care service and participation service. It has also enabled care leavers to be personal advisers. Carefree also has an apprentice personal adviser who is care experienced. This has helped provide a unique insight into the lives of care leavers and considerably helped develop the service.
Highly Commended: East Ayrshire Council – Respectful Funeral Service
Judges’ comments: A truly impressive and innovative service.
Shortlisted
Cheltenham BC, Cotswold DC, Forest of Dean DC and West Oxfordshire DC: Publica
Kent CC with Connect2Kent: Commercial Services Group
Leeds City Council: Suicide bereavement service
Liverpool City Council: Ways to Work
Sefton MBC: Living Well Sefton
Solihull MBC: Taking back control of leisure facilities
South Lakeland DC and Right2Work: Bulky waste collection service
JUDGES
Amanda Deeks, chief executive, South Gloucestershire Council
Steven Halls, chief executive, Three Rivers DC
Dennis Skinner, head of improvement, Local Government Association
Wendy Thomson, former managing director, Norfolk CC
Will Tuckley, chief executive, Tower Hamlets LBC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.