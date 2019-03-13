Best service delivery model

Cornwall Council with Carefree – Leaving care services

The council works in partnership with Carefree, a local voluntary organisation that co-ordinates the participation and consultation role and provides one third of the personal adviser service. The partnership has resulted in care leavers working as social workers in the leaving care service and participation service. It has also enabled care leavers to be personal advisers. Carefree also has an apprentice personal adviser who is care experienced. This has helped provide a unique insight into the lives of care leavers and considerably helped develop the service.

Highly Commended: East Ayrshire Council – Respectful Funeral Service

Judges’ comments: A truly impressive and innovative service.

Shortlisted

Cheltenham BC, Cotswold DC, Forest of Dean DC and West Oxfordshire DC: Publica

Kent CC with Connect2Kent: Commercial Services Group

Leeds City Council: Suicide bereavement service

Liverpool City Council: Ways to Work

Sefton MBC: Living Well Sefton

Solihull MBC: Taking back control of leisure facilities

South Lakeland DC and Right2Work: Bulky waste collection service

JUDGES

Amanda Deeks, chief executive, South Gloucestershire Council

Steven Halls, chief executive, Three Rivers DC

Dennis Skinner, head of improvement, Local Government Association

Wendy Thomson, former managing director, Norfolk CC

Will Tuckley, chief executive, Tower Hamlets LBC