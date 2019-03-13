Business transformation

sponsored by Hammond Clarke
Winner: Derby City Council – Home First Service
Derby City Council’s Home First transformation has created an integrated hospital-to-home service for customers. The result is a more efficient, rapid response assessment model providing both a social care assessment bed service and home care. Integrated working with the NHS introducing board rounds, multidisciplinary teams, trusted assessments and information sharing have streamlined the service and reduced delayed transfers of care through a whole system approach to planning, monitoring outcomes and responding to seasonal pressures. Key to its success has been leadership, partnership working and developing a skilled workforce, with the customer at the centre of everything it does.
Highly Commended: Tower Hamlets LBC – Hostels reconfiguration
Judges’ comments: The council showed fantastic energy and leadership that delivered wholesale transformation. The whole service was changed, and the project now sets an example for others. With great clarity on the relationship with the NHS, this was an innovative approach with a forward thinking vision and strong performance management. The inclusion of public health and use of an evidence-based model was also very impressive. Fantastic outcomes.
Shortlisted
Bath & North East Somerset Council: Waste redesign
Croydon LBC: Gateway approach
Ealing LBC: Children’s services
Lancashire CC: Passport to independence
Norfolk CC with Hethel Innovation: Incubation and innovation for growth
Swindon BC: Integrated discharge planning and reablement
JUDGES
Nick Chenery, head of local government practice, Hammond Clarke
Martin Esom, chief executive, Waltham Forest LBC
Richard Flinton, chief executive, North Yorkshire CC
Mike O’Donnell, associate director for local government, Cipfa
Pam Smith, chief executive, Stockport MBC
Debbie Ward, former chief executive, Dorset CC
