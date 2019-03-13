Campaign of the year

Your browser is no longer supported

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
13 March, 2019

Full screenCroydon LBC

Winner: Croydon LBC – Choose Your Future

With concerns about youth violence rising across the capital, Croydon LBC wanted to unite the borough, give young people a voice and bring about positive change. The council wanted its campaign to be a force for good, highlighting and encouraging the inspired life choices young people make, and it wanted a true partnership approach, to show young people they are Croydon’s top priority. Still in its infancy, the campaign continues to grow but much has been achieved: more than 3,000 conversations with young people; support from 100-plus organisations; and a 13% decrease in knife crime.

Highly Commended: Northamptonshire CC – One Thousand Pairs of Shoes

Judges’ comments: This is a campaign that has genuinely saved lives and made a difference.

Shortlisted

Basildon BC: Rent First

Cheshire West & Chester Council: Fostering

Havering LBC: Veggie Run

Kent CC: Speak Out

Lancashire CC: Lancashire Lifesavers

North East Lincolnshire Council: Insight-led marketing

Swindon BC: Voter ID

Waltham Forest LBC: Winning London Borough of Culture 2019

JUDGES

David Holdstock, director of communications, Local Government Association

Aidan Rave, chief executive, South Kesteven DC

Paul Robinson, chief executive, Worcestershire CC

Andrew Travers, chief executive, Lambeth LBC

