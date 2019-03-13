Campaign of the year
Winner: Croydon LBC – Choose Your Future
With concerns about youth violence rising across the capital, Croydon LBC wanted to unite the borough, give young people a voice and bring about positive change. The council wanted its campaign to be a force for good, highlighting and encouraging the inspired life choices young people make, and it wanted a true partnership approach, to show young people they are Croydon’s top priority. Still in its infancy, the campaign continues to grow but much has been achieved: more than 3,000 conversations with young people; support from 100-plus organisations; and a 13% decrease in knife crime.
Highly Commended: Northamptonshire CC – One Thousand Pairs of Shoes
Judges’ comments: This is a campaign that has genuinely saved lives and made a difference.
Shortlisted
Basildon BC: Rent First
Cheshire West & Chester Council: Fostering
Havering LBC: Veggie Run
Kent CC: Speak Out
Lancashire CC: Lancashire Lifesavers
North East Lincolnshire Council: Insight-led marketing
Swindon BC: Voter ID
Waltham Forest LBC: Winning London Borough of Culture 2019
JUDGES
David Holdstock, director of communications, Local Government Association
Aidan Rave, chief executive, South Kesteven DC
Paul Robinson, chief executive, Worcestershire CC
Andrew Travers, chief executive, Lambeth LBC
