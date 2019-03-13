Your browser is no longer supported

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
13 March, 2019

Winner: Hartlepool BC – Children’s services

Hartlepool BC’s children’s services is an ambitious, innovative and strong performing service. A recent Ofsted inspection said local arrangements are “highly effective” and rated three categories as good and a fourth category – the experiences and progress of children in care and care leavers – as outstanding.

Judges’ comments: The council gave a passionate and honest presentation clearly demonstrating innovation, partnership working, ambition and effective care for their staff and young people. An eagerness to learn and share best practice shone through, with challenges used to spur improvement rather than to justify any shortcomings. In short, it was inquisitive, curious, modest and impressive, demonstrating their commitment to young peoples’ voices.

A word from the award’s sponsor

AlphaBiolabs is accredited by the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS) and specialises in providing legally-approved DNA, drug and alcohol testing services to courts, councils and solicitors throughout the UK. All testing is done in-house at our award-winning Warrington-based laboratory. We guarantee the best value in the industry and the fastest turnaround times for results. We also guarantee nationwide sample collection within 48 hours of instructing a test and offer sample collections at our 10 walk-in centres located across the UK.

Central Bedfordshire Council: Transforming multi-agency delivery

Cornwall Council: Gweres Tus Yowynk (Helping Young People)

Ealing LBC: Ealing Council Children’s Services

East Renfrewshire Council: Family Firm

East Renfrewshire Council: East Renfrewshire HSCP children’s services

North Lincolnshire Council: Services for children

West Sussex CC: Children’s services transformation 

Kath O’Dwyer, acting chief executive, Cheshire East Council

David Thomas, managing director, AlphaBiolabs

Robin Tuddenham, chief executive, Calderdale MBC

