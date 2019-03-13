sponsored by AlphaBiolabs
Winner: Hartlepool BC – Children’s services
Hartlepool BC’s children’s services is an ambitious, innovative and strong performing service. A recent Ofsted inspection said local arrangements are “highly effective” and rated three categories as good and a fourth category – the experiences and progress of children in care and care leavers – as outstanding.
Judges’ comments: The council gave a passionate and honest presentation clearly demonstrating innovation, partnership working, ambition and effective care for their staff and young people. An eagerness to learn and share best practice shone through, with challenges used to spur improvement rather than to justify any shortcomings. In short, it was inquisitive, curious, modest and impressive, demonstrating their commitment to young peoples’ voices.
Shortlisted
Central Bedfordshire Council: Transforming multi-agency delivery
Cornwall Council: Gweres Tus Yowynk (Helping Young People)
Ealing LBC: Ealing Council Children’s Services
East Renfrewshire Council: Family Firm
East Renfrewshire Council: East Renfrewshire HSCP children’s services
North Lincolnshire Council: Services for children
West Sussex CC: Children’s services transformation
JUDGES
Kath O’Dwyer, acting chief executive, Cheshire East Council
David Thomas, managing director, AlphaBiolabs
Robin Tuddenham, chief executive, Calderdale MBC
