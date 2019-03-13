Community involvement
Winner: Waltham Forest LBC – Life Chances: Big Youth Conversation
Waltham Forest’s Life Chances programme is an example of how young people can shape a council priority. To understand how to improve life chances, the council complemented an expert-led approach with the views of 2,500 local young people in its Big Youth Conversation. Sessions and surveys in classrooms, assemblies, at events and online allowed it to hear what young people feel is important in their lives. The council adapted its approach to match their needs. Longer term, a new relationship with young people has evolved that involves co-design of interventions and an annual repeat of the Big Youth Conversation to continually hear from them.
Judges’ comments: We admired the scale of ambition, drive and energy to create something for all young people. There was also great clarity of purpose to put young people first and excellent evidence of sustainability.
Shortlisted
Brent LBC: Community hubs
Buckinghamshire CC: Culture of neighbourliness
Croydon LBC: BME Forum (Enough is Enough) and community fund
Hammersmith & Fulham LBC: Working with residents
Herefordshire Council: Community brokers
Lewisham LBC: Neighbourhood community development partnerships
Shropshire Council: Adult safeguarding enquiry cards
West Sussex CC: Build a Better A27
JUDGES
Ged Curran, chief executive, Merton LBC
Katherine Fairclough, chief executive, Cumbria CC
Trevor Holden, managing director, South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.