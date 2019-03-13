Your browser is no longer supported

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
Community involvement

13 March, 2019

Full screenWaltham Forest LBC

Community involvement

Winner: Waltham Forest LBC – Life Chances: Big Youth Conversation

Waltham Forest’s Life Chances programme is an example of how young people can shape a council priority. To understand how to improve life chances, the council complemented an expert-led approach with the views of 2,500 local young people in its Big Youth Conversation. Sessions and surveys in classrooms, assemblies, at events and online allowed it to hear what young people feel is important in their lives. The council adapted its approach to match their needs. Longer term, a new relationship with young people has evolved that involves co-design of interventions and an annual repeat of the Big Youth Conversation to continually hear from them. 

Judges’ comments: We admired the scale of ambition, drive and energy to create something for all young people. There was also great clarity of purpose to put young people first and excellent evidence of sustainability.

Shortlisted

Brent LBC: Community hubs

Buckinghamshire CC: Culture of neighbourliness

Croydon LBC: BME Forum (Enough is Enough) and community fund

Hammersmith & Fulham LBC: Working with residents

Herefordshire Council: Community brokers

Lewisham LBC: Neighbourhood community development partnerships

Shropshire Council: Adult safeguarding enquiry cards

West Sussex CC: Build a Better A27

JUDGES

Ged Curran, chief executive, Merton LBC

Katherine Fairclough, chief executive, Cumbria CC

Trevor Holden, managing director, South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC

  • Comment

