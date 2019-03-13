Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
 Menu 

Council of the Year 2019 revealed

13 March, 2019

  • Comment

Wigan MBC has claimed the coveted Council of the Year prize at the LGC Awards 2019, the most hotly contested award of its kind.

wigan council

wigan council

The council beat fierce competition from finalists, including Cheshire West & Chester Council, Cornwall Council, Coventry City Council, Hull City Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council.

Nick Golding, editor, LGC, said: “Towns, cities and county areas nationwide are reeling from both continuing austerity and the uncertainty that has gone alongside Brexit. Meanwhile, services face rising demand, especially with growing numbers of children and adults needing councils’ support, and they operate in a society increasingly divided into the haves and have-nots.

LGC Awards 2019: The results are in…

“The LGC Awards exist to commemorate local government’s innovators – the people doing most to help their local population – and to ensure that the impact of their work spreads nationwide, helping to ensure more people benefit.”

Andrew Jepp, managing director of Council of the Year sponsor Zurich Municipal, said: We would like to say a huge congratulations to Council of the Year 2019 winner Wigan MBC, and to all those who were short-listed for the LGC Awards 2019.

“Zurich Municipal is particularly proud to support the Council of the Year award in 2019 as we know how much time, effort and teamwork all the entrants have to put in. When local authorities realise their vision for positive change, the benefits are felt by thousands, if not millions, of people. This means everybody wins.”

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.