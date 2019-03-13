Council of the Year 2019 revealed

Wigan MBC has claimed the coveted Council of the Year prize at the LGC Awards 2019, the most hotly contested award of its kind.

wigan council

The council beat fierce competition from finalists, including Cheshire West & Chester Council, Cornwall Council, Coventry City Council, Hull City Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council.

Nick Golding, editor, LGC, said: “Towns, cities and county areas nationwide are reeling from both continuing austerity and the uncertainty that has gone alongside Brexit. Meanwhile, services face rising demand, especially with growing numbers of children and adults needing councils’ support, and they operate in a society increasingly divided into the haves and have-nots.

“The LGC Awards exist to commemorate local government’s innovators – the people doing most to help their local population – and to ensure that the impact of their work spreads nationwide, helping to ensure more people benefit.”

Andrew Jepp, managing director of Council of the Year sponsor Zurich Municipal, said: We would like to say a huge congratulations to Council of the Year 2019 winner Wigan MBC, and to all those who were short-listed for the LGC Awards 2019.

“Zurich Municipal is particularly proud to support the Council of the Year award in 2019 as we know how much time, effort and teamwork all the entrants have to put in. When local authorities realise their vision for positive change, the benefits are felt by thousands, if not millions, of people. This means everybody wins.”