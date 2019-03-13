sponsored by Zurich Municipal
Winner: Wigan MBC
Next year will mark five years since Wigan MBC launched its strategy to transform council services – The Deal. In that time the council has reinvented its relationship with residents, saving £130m while increasing resident satisfaction. The deal has reduced demand in children’s social services and adult social care, enabled staff to have different conversations that focus on strengths and driven integration across health and social care. A Local Government Association peer review declared it as “one of, if not the best example of changing the local citizen-state relationship”.
Judges’ comments: “This council has pioneered a new operating model, working collaboratively with its residents to make a tangible difference to their lives. Its leadership has depth and is always eager to disseminate innovation, providing a blueprint for British local government and beyond.”
A word from the award’s sponsor
Zurich Municipal is particularly proud to support the Council of the Year award in 2019 as we know how much time, effort and teamwork all the entrants have to put in. When local authorities realise their vision for positive change, the benefits are felt by thousands, if not millions, of people. This means everybody wins.
Shortlisted
Cheshire West & Chester Council
Cornwall Council
Coventry City Council
Hull City Council
North East Lincolnshire Council
JUDGES
John Barradell, town clerk and chief executive, City of London Corporation
Dawn Baxendale, chief executive, Birmingham City Council
Sandra Dinneen, former chief executive, South Norfolk Council
Carolyn Downs, chief executive, Brent LBC
Nick Golding, editor, LGC
Andrew Jepp, managing director, Zurich Municipal
Joanna Killian, chief executive, Surrey CC
Mark Lloyd, chief executive, Local Government Association
Steven Pleasant, chief executive, Tameside MBC, and accountable officer, Tameside and Glossop CCG
Geoff Raw, chief executive, Brighton & Hove City Council
Joanne Roney, chief executive, Manchester City Council
