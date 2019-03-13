Council of the year

Winner: Wigan MBC

Next year will mark five years since Wigan MBC launched its strategy to transform council services – The Deal. In that time the council has reinvented its relationship with residents, saving £130m while increasing resident satisfaction. The deal has reduced demand in children’s social services and adult social care, enabled staff to have different conversations that focus on strengths and driven integration across health and social care. A Local Government Association peer review declared it as “one of, if not the best example of changing the local citizen-state relationship”.

Judges’ comments: “This council has pioneered a new operating model, working collaboratively with its residents to make a tangible difference to their lives. Its leadership has depth and is always eager to disseminate innovation, providing a blueprint for British local government and beyond.”

Judges' comments: "This council has pioneered a new operating model, working collaboratively with its residents to make a tangible difference to their lives. Its leadership has depth and is always eager to disseminate innovation, providing a blueprint for British local government and beyond."

Shortlisted

Cheshire West & Chester Council

Cornwall Council

Coventry City Council

Hull City Council

North East Lincolnshire Council

