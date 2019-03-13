Your browser is no longer supported

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
13 March, 2019

Winner: Liverpool City Council – Digital Liverpool

With the pressures facing Liverpool City Council around demand and resources, it has used digital innovation to transform services, introducing fresh thinking and new technology-enabled solutions. The aim is to ensure that all Liverpool’s citizens and staff benefit from the digital technologies, including the most vulnerable who will receive a more flexible, responsive, person-centred service that helps them to remain living at home safely for longer.

Highly Commended: City of London Corporation – Digital impact

Judges’ comments: Genuine innovation, leadership, and commitment to large-scale, digitally-enabled transformation of place.

Agilisys is proud to sponsor the prestigious LGC Digital Council of the Year award, recognising the innovative ways in which many councils are incorporating digital technology and new ways of working, to meet the unprecedented economic challenges and increased expectations of their citizens.

The award celebrates innovation, collaborative working between local agencies and partners, and the effective use of technology and data to enhance and improve outcomes for local residents. We are an employee-owned organisation, which has been working with local authorities for more than fifteen years to deliver successful outcomes through innovative solutions and transformation expertise.

Essex CC: Essex Data

Hammersmith & Fulham LBC with Family Support: Building better brains

Kirklees Metropolitan Council: Digital Kirklees

Leeds City Council: Leeds Alcohol Licensing Data Matrix

Northumberland CC: The Wizard

Southend BC: Southend, robotics and 2050

Louise Ah-Wong, managing director, transformation, Agilisys

Merran McRae, chief executive, Wakefield MBC

Rob Walsh, joint chief executive, North East Lincolnshire Council

