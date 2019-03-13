sponsored by Agilisys
Winner: Liverpool City Council – Digital Liverpool
With the pressures facing Liverpool City Council around demand and resources, it has used digital innovation to transform services, introducing fresh thinking and new technology-enabled solutions. The aim is to ensure that all Liverpool’s citizens and staff benefit from the digital technologies, including the most vulnerable who will receive a more flexible, responsive, person-centred service that helps them to remain living at home safely for longer.
Highly Commended: City of London Corporation – Digital impact
Judges’ comments: Genuine innovation, leadership, and commitment to large-scale, digitally-enabled transformation of place.
A word from the award’s sponsor
Agilisys is proud to sponsor the prestigious LGC Digital Council of the Year award, recognising the innovative ways in which many councils are incorporating digital technology and new ways of working, to meet the unprecedented economic challenges and increased expectations of their citizens.
The award celebrates innovation, collaborative working between local agencies and partners, and the effective use of technology and data to enhance and improve outcomes for local residents. We are an employee-owned organisation, which has been working with local authorities for more than fifteen years to deliver successful outcomes through innovative solutions and transformation expertise.
Shortlisted
Essex CC: Essex Data
Hammersmith & Fulham LBC with Family Support: Building better brains
Kirklees Metropolitan Council: Digital Kirklees
Leeds City Council: Leeds Alcohol Licensing Data Matrix
Northumberland CC: The Wizard
Southend BC: Southend, robotics and 2050
JUDGES
Louise Ah-Wong, managing director, transformation, Agilisys
Merran McRae, chief executive, Wakefield MBC
Rob Walsh, joint chief executive, North East Lincolnshire Council
