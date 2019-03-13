Winner: Liverpool City Council – Digital Liverpool

With the pressures facing Liverpool City Council around demand and resources, it has used digital innovation to transform services, introducing fresh thinking and new technology-enabled solutions. The aim is to ensure that all Liverpool’s citizens and staff benefit from the digital technologies, including the most vulnerable who will receive a more flexible, responsive, person-centred service that helps them to remain living at home safely for longer.

Highly Commended: City of London Corporation – Digital impact

Judges’ comments: Genuine innovation, leadership, and commitment to large-scale, digitally-enabled transformation of place.

agilisys logo A word from the award’s sponsor Agilisys is proud to sponsor the prestigious LGC Digital Council of the Year award, recognising the innovative ways in which many councils are incorporating digital technology and new ways of working, to meet the unprecedented economic challenges and increased expectations of their citizens. The award celebrates innovation, collaborative working between local agencies and partners, and the effective use of technology and data to enhance and improve outcomes for local residents. We are an employee-owned organisation, which has been working with local authorities for more than fifteen years to deliver successful outcomes through innovative solutions and transformation expertise.

Shortlisted

JUDGES

Louise Ah-Wong, managing director, transformation, Agilisys

Merran McRae, chief executive, Wakefield MBC

Rob Walsh, joint chief executive, North East Lincolnshire Council