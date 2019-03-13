Driving efficiency through technology

Winner: Orkney Islands Council – BIG HIT

The building innovative green hydrogen systems in isolated territories (BIG HIT) project will show Orkney is a replicable hydrogen territory, using curtailed renewable energy to produce, transport and consume green hydrogen locally. The project showed sustainable production as well as cross-cutting supply for the heat, power and transport sectors. The project develops innovation, efficiently making use of the ‘quadruple helix’ model of cooperation by involving public, private, university and community.

Highly Commended: Swindon BC – Digital register for voter ID pilot

Judges’ comments: A fantastic example of cutting edge collaboration through world-leading technology, solving a local problem with positive global consequences. Very impressive, pioneering technology – absolutely world-leading – with the council playing a strong facilitation role. Orkney is building on 5,000 years of innovation, and leading ground-breaking solutions.

