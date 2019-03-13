Winner: Hull City Council – Driving growth

Working in better jobs and productive industries connects people to economic growth and opportunity. People who work in good jobs generally live longer, have better mental health and healthier lives. Successful and innovative businesses create wealth, provide well-paid jobs and make prosperous towns and cities. Ensuring Hull has a well-educated, skilled workforce, suitable business sites and high-quality infrastructure will help build an economy that works for all. The council works with the Yorkshire Powerhouse and Northern Powerhouse authorities to improve its infrastructure, support economic growth and ensure Hull benefits from the increasing amounts of national money coming into the region.

Highly Commended: Great Yarmouth BC – Energy capital

Judges’ comments: The project has been on a real journey demonstrating impact and development, and realising future ambition. We expected culture, culture, culture, but got impact, impact, impact. The panel were hugely impressed.

Shortlisted

JUDGES

