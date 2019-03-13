Driving growth
Winner: Hull City Council – Driving growth
Working in better jobs and productive industries connects people to economic growth and opportunity. People who work in good jobs generally live longer, have better mental health and healthier lives. Successful and innovative businesses create wealth, provide well-paid jobs and make prosperous towns and cities. Ensuring Hull has a well-educated, skilled workforce, suitable business sites and high-quality infrastructure will help build an economy that works for all. The council works with the Yorkshire Powerhouse and Northern Powerhouse authorities to improve its infrastructure, support economic growth and ensure Hull benefits from the increasing amounts of national money coming into the region.
Highly Commended: Great Yarmouth BC – Energy capital
Judges’ comments: The project has been on a real journey demonstrating impact and development, and realising future ambition. We expected culture, culture, culture, but got impact, impact, impact. The panel were hugely impressed.
Shortlisted
Burnley BC: Driving growth
Coventry City Council: Driving growth in partnership
Croydon LBC: Croydon Means Business
Leicestershire CC: Ambition for Leicestershire: Growth, Innovation and Skills
Mid Devon DC: Driving growth
Waltham Forest LBC: The creative choice
Welwyn Hatfield BC: Change brings opportunity
JUDGES
Jason Kitcat, executive director of corporate development, Essex CC
Susie Kemp, chief executive, Swindon BC
Nick Page, chief executive, Solihull MBC
Tony Reeves, chief executive, Liverpool City Council
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.