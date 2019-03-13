Entrepreneurial council
Winner: Barking & Dagenham LBC – Building a commercial ecosystem through growth-focused transformation
Barking & Dagenham has a whole council approach to commercialisation. This is central to its transformation programme and new operating model, facilitating entrepreneurship in ways not possible in a traditional local authority structure. The large and diverse commercial portfolio the council has designed and developed is carefully curated to maximise synergies and relationships between the different ventures and entities for additional financial gain and to deliver social value impact. The ecosystem of commercial activities serves a single, joined-up commercial strategy, an integral part of the council’s overall growth-focused transformation agenda and long-term financial future.
Judges’ comments: This maximised the opportunity through a comprehensive, entrepreneurial transformation of the council, delivering benefits and outcomes for all citizens. A very comprehensive strategy, good strength and governence model, whole council engagement, and a great impact.
Shortlisted
East Hampshire DC: A new model of public service
Fareham BC: The high-flying council
Harrow Council: Ambition plan
Lincoln City Council: Beyond the salami slice
South Staffordshire Council: Marrying public sector values with commercial returns
Thurrock Council: Innovative, commercial and enterprising
JUDGES
Peter Bungard, chief executive, Gloucestershire CC
Allen Graham, chief executive, Rushcliffe BC
Steve Rumbelow, chief executive, Rochdale BC
Dan Worsley, chief operating officer, Cipfa
