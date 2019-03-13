Entrepreneurial council

Winner: Barking & Dagenham LBC – Building a commercial ecosystem through growth-focused transformation

Barking & Dagenham has a whole council approach to commercialisation. This is central to its transformation programme and new operating model, facilitating entrepreneurship in ways not possible in a traditional local authority structure. The large and diverse commercial portfolio the council has designed and developed is carefully curated to maximise synergies and relationships between the different ventures and entities for additional financial gain and to deliver social value impact. The ecosystem of commercial activities serves a single, joined-up commercial strategy, an integral part of the council’s overall growth-focused transformation agenda and long-term financial future.

Judges’ comments: This maximised the opportunity through a comprehensive, entrepreneurial transformation of the council, delivering benefits and outcomes for all citizens. A very comprehensive strategy, good strength and governence model, whole council engagement, and a great impact.

