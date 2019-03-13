Winner: Dorset CC – An innovative ecological approach to highway verge management

The maintenance of highway verges is an important but costly undertaking for local authorities. Maintenance is necessary for both safety and aesthetic reasons. With the squeeze on public finance, councils have much less money to satisfy the demand. Dorset CC has taken an innovative ecological approach to managing its verges, reducing soil fertility through the collection of grass cuttings. It is also introducing species of flowering plants that restrict grass growth and ensuring low nutrient soils are used in road construction. The result is slow growing, beautiful wildflower verges that attract and sustain pollinating insects. It is also saving money as the verges require less cutting.

Judges’ comments: This entry demonstrated clear, innovative thinking to create an enhanced environment and deliver efficiencies and economic benefits.

A word from the award’s sponsor REPIC, the UK’s largest waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) compliance scheme, is proud to sponsor this year’s LGC award for Environmental Services. Waste and recycling are among the most valued services any council provides, so it’s great to see such positive initiatives and results from local authorities across the country. REPIC funds the collection, transport, and treatment of around half of all separately collected household WEEE each year in the UK. Working together with our local authority partners, we’re making great strides in improving collection efficiencies, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of transporting WEEE.

