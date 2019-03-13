Future places

Winner: Barnsley MBC – TechTown Barnsley

TechTown is a local stakeholder group that has become a source of action and energy for Barnsley’s ambitious plans to develop more digital jobs and businesses and develop a digital-first culture and infrastructure. The local group was formed as part of the URBACT-funded TechTown Action Planning Network, which Barnsley MBC has led via its Digital Media Centre and Enterprising Barnsley team for the past three years. This network comprises 11 small and medium-sized cities, led by Barnsley, all wanting to develop action plans to grow digital jobs and businesses.

Judges’ comments: A great story that shows what can be done to transform a post-manufacturing landscape by bringing together local people, European learning and technology partners. The journey from coal to code is in great shape. We liked the clarity of getting on with it rather than spending a huge amount of time creating strategy; nevertheless the actions are very strategic.

This great start should now become the foundation stone of a broader plan. We appreciated the learning from European partners. This learning from doing approach should be embedded for it to build on success. It is great that local businesses are growing, and that young people are getting hands-on with technology.

